Young footballers at home against international competition. The traditional Ježek Cup starts

In competition with five other teams not only from Europe, the Czech under-18 footballers will present themselves at the traditional Ježek Cup. “We attach great importance to the tournament. Of course, we are all looking forward to it, and at the same time we have a lot of respect. I’m glad that I can participate as a coach,” says coach Aleš Křeček about the 29th edition, which starts on Wednesday, September 6, this time in the Hradec Králové region.

