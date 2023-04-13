Home Sports Young hosts help Asian Paralympic Champions to share their Paralympic stories with Hangzhou students_Zhejiang Online
Young hosts help the champions of the Asian Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Games to share stories about the Paralympic Games with Hangzhou students

2023-04-13 10:56:43

Source: Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games WeChat Official Account

On the afternoon of April 11th, the activity of “Youth Host Charity Helps Asian Paralympic Games” was held at Shanghai World Foreign Language School in Hangzhou. As the youth hosts, the students of World Foreign Language School contributed their love and charity to help Asian Paralympic Games.

The event was sponsored by Gongshu District Disabled Persons’ Federation and Gongshu District Education Bureau, and undertaken by Gongshu District Physically Handicapped Association and Hangzhou Shanghai World Foreign Language School.

The event specially invited Jiang Yuyan, a Chinese paralympic swimmer and Paralympic champion, to share her story with the students in Hangzhou. Jiang Yuyan lost her right arm and leg in a car accident when she was a child, but she did not bow to fate and found her own direction in life in the swimming pool.

“In the water, I don’t need any auxiliary tools, and I rely on my own strength to determine the direction of progress. I told myself that I must continue to train, learn, and strive to break through. Even if there are various difficulties, I must work hard to overcome them and make myself stronger. Go up a level.” Jiang Yuyan said. Her story inspired the students present.

At the scene, the “Little Asian Games Reporter” brought you “news reports”: “Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine.” “This is the mascot Feifei, the blue bird!” They introduced the 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou in 2022 At the same time, I also leave my sincere blessings for the Asian Paralympic Games.

Wang Jianjun, chairman of the China Association of the Handicapped, came to the school to issue a certificate for the donation activity of “Standing Project, Donating Clothes in Winter” held by the school before. During the donation activity last year, the students donated their spare clothes to 100 children with bone disease in Xinjiang and Guizhou, bringing them warmth in winter.

It is reported that the school adheres to the original intention of public welfare, fulfills the mission of public welfare, and upgrades the public welfare courses to the school’s school-based courses. Every June 1st, the school will donate the proceeds from the charity sale to children with leukemia; go to the paired school in Aksu, Xinjiang, and donate love desks; welcome the Asian Games, students serve the community residents, and open small English classes.

