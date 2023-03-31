Original title: Young players take the lead in the men’s volleyball team and lose in the first pass

Tianjin Daily reporter Liang Bin

Tianjin Food Group’s men’s volleyball team starts with Liu Haotian and Xue Zhihong as the main attackers, Bai Haochen and Li Sunyu as the secondary attackers, Hao Shouwen as the backup, Wang Zhanhao as the setter, and Xu Peng as the free agent. Compared with the league, the Tianjin team’s current starting lineup is only the free agent Xu Peng as the main player of the league, and many players in other positions are substitutes. In the first game, the Shanghai team won the first game with 25:17. In the second game, the Tianjin team tenaciously tied the score at 12 when the score was behind. Afterwards, the Tianjin team was impacted by a pass and blocked by an attack, falling behind by 14:20. The Shanghai team won another game with 25:20. In the third game, the competition between the two sides was extremely fierce, and the Tianjin team stubbornly tied the score at 17 in the middle game. In the ensuing game, the Shanghai team significantly improved the aggressiveness of serving, and the Tianjin team fluctuated in the first pass. The Shanghai team seized the opportunity to win the winning game 25:22.

After the match, Liu Hao, head coach of Tianjin Men’s Volleyball Team, believed that although the team lost to the Shanghai team, they played better in the last two games than in the first game. We did not respond and adjust quickly. In the first game, we made a lot of mistakes. In the next two games, the young players on the court fought well and put a certain amount of pressure on the opponent. Throughout the game, we controlled our own mistakes. There are still certain problems in the grasp of the technical aspects, and the whole team will actively adjust and strive to play well in the next game.”