Home » Young racing driver dies in an accident in Spa
Sports

Young racing driver dies in an accident in Spa

by admin
Young racing driver dies in an accident in Spa

The motorsport world mourns the loss of 18-year-old racing driver Dilano van’t Hoff. The Dutchman died in a serious accident on Saturday during a race in the European junior series Formula Regional on the Grand Prix circuit in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

“Dilano died chasing his dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” tweeted Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends,” the racing series said in a statement. The International Automobile Association and the Ferrari Formula 1 team also expressed their condolences.

How exactly van’t Hoff’s accident happened remained unclear. In 2019, the former Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert had a fatal accident on the circuit in the Ardennes.

See also  Grottazzolina at +2 on Pineto, next rival of the lomellini

You may also like

Gaudu, Alaphilippe, Pinot… these French people who will...

Eastbourne International: Madison Keys beats Daria Kasatkina to...

Tragedy in a formula. The pilot did not...

Sacramento bid for Sasha Vezenkov

Rays Rally to Defeat Mariners 15-4 with Eight-Run...

Who will be Inter’s starting eleven for next...

Tour de France at the start: the story...

A new rugby competition between nations of the...

Virtus Ragusa, the technical guide entrusted to Gianni...

Kayaker Prskavec became European champion in slalom for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy