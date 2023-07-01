Young racing driver dies in an accident in Spa

The motorsport world mourns the loss of 18-year-old racing driver Dilano van’t Hoff. The Dutchman died in a serious accident on Saturday during a race in the European junior series Formula Regional on the Grand Prix circuit in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

“Dilano died chasing his dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” tweeted Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends,” the racing series said in a statement. The International Automobile Association and the Ferrari Formula 1 team also expressed their condolences.

How exactly van’t Hoff’s accident happened remained unclear. In 2019, the former Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert had a fatal accident on the circuit in the Ardennes.

