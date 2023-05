Czech rowers won the eighth title at the European Junior Championships in France. The crew consisting of Radim Hönig, Matěj Smejkal, Tadeáš Macháček, Miroslav Vokálek, Kryštof Bláha, Matěj Vlček, Adam Krůza, František Novotný and coxswain Lucie Vyhnalová won the five-person final race with a lead of two and a half seconds ahead of the Romanians. Eight junior girls won silver at the under-19 championship in Brive, bronze went to skier Terezie Janštová and the two pair fours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook