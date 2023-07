After the triumph of the junior kayakers on Thursday, young Czech canoeists won three of the four patrol races today at the European Water Slalom Championship in Bratislava. The titles were won by women under the age of 23, juniors and juniors, who rejoiced only after the cancellation of the fifty-second penalty for not passing the goal. Only the men’s twenty-three finished without a medal, with eighth place remaining.

