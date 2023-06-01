“You’re a fucking disgrace”- Corriere TV

The Roma coach lashes out at Taylor for his bad direction in the final. Video of Gianluca Viscogliosi (Sportitalia)

Fury Mourinho against the referee Anthony Taylor. After Roma lost the Europa League final in the penalty shoot-out against Sevilla, the Giallorossi coach lashed out at the British referee, guilty – according to him – of having refereed one way, denying a penalty kick to Roma and two expulsions against the team’s players Spanish. “You are a fucking disgrace,” Mourinho yelled, in English, at Taylor in the stadium garages. Then, in Italian, he added: “Even Rosetti was able to say that it’s not a penalty. You weren’t capable either” (video by Gianluca Viscogliosi, Sportitalia). (LaPresse)