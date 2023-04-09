Original Title: Youth Breakdance Series Launched by National Team Players to Perform in Person

Chinanews.com, Beijing, April 8th. The reporter learned from the organizer of the event that the “Star Dance Club-Youth Breakdance Series” was officially launched a few days ago. The event invited members of the national team of breakdance to demonstrate moves for the contestants in person, and provided “dancing party “Friends” platform – show off your cool dance moves, and at the same time let sports fans experience the fusion of modern fashion sports and national tide culture.

According to the organizer, starting from April 7th, contestants will have the opportunity to win the Outstanding Dancer, Bright Dancer , popular dancer and other honors and get corresponding prizes.

According to the competition mechanism, the 20 prescribed breakdance action videos provided by the organizing committee were all performed by the eight members of the Chinese national breakdance team newly established in January this year, including Shang Xiaoyu, Qi Xiangyu, Zhang Xinjie, Yu Ziang and Liu Qingyi, Zeng Yingying, Zheng Ziyan and Peng Ying from the women’s group. These eight players represent the highest level of domestic and even international breakdancing. Among them, Liu Qingyi, a member of the women’s team, won the runner-up of the 2022 WDSF World Breakdancing Championships, and won the first Olympic points competition of the 2023 Breakdancing Championship in February this year.

Break dance movements are divided into TopRock (rock step), Footwork (leg movement), Freeze (freeze in the air), and Power Move (overall movement). And incredibly difficult spins on the floor or in the air. The contestants selected 20 actions for detailed explanations and action demonstrations; at the same time, they also created an on-site competition atmosphere and created four Battle shows. These wonderful videos have been launched on the online video platform at the same time, providing a visual feast for the majority of breakdancing lovers, savoring the charm of breakdancing through each frame.

In order to allow more young people to participate in the sport of breakdancing and feel the charm of this sport, the organizing committee widely distributed hero posts to show the spring style of each breakdancing contestant in an all-round way through the network platform. In order to ensure the fairness and fairness of the selection of entries, the time for uploading and likes of this event is from April 7th to April 29th; the selection time is from April 30th to May 7th.

The organizer stated that in this online solicitation activity, whether it is the emotional demonstration of the national team members’ breakdancing movements, or the choreography music that matches the contestants’ works, they all incorporate China‘s excellent traditional culture and elements. The organizer hopes that through the “Star Dance Club-Youth Breakdance Series Activities”, more teenagers can absorb the essence of national culture through breakdancing, a trendy and fashionable sport. The outstanding contestants in the youth dance group (U14) group and the public sky group group of this event will have the opportunity to participate in offline interactive activities and breakdance viewing tickets for the 2022 Asian Games.

The event is hosted by the Samaranch Sports Development Foundation and supported by the China DanceSport Federation.