The Azzurri pay a shocking start, with the Dutch ahead by two goals after just 13 ‘. At half an hour the penalty and the red that can change everything, but Frustalupi’s team collapses in the second half and remains at 0 points

Nothing to do for Napoli which, considering Juventus’ victory over Maccabi, remains the only Italian team that has not yet collected a success in the Youth League. The azzurrini, who lost five out of six matches in the league and fell to the penultimate place in the standings, played against Ajax for more than an hour in numerical superiority, but all this was not enough to remedy a shock start, with the Dutch already over two goals after just 13 ‘. Now for the Frustalupi boys he is in a bad way: three knockouts in as many games, with second place – the one that would at least guarantee qualification for the play-offs – six points away. Ok, there is the whole second round still to be played, but it would take a business.

schock — Ajax, in turn fresh from the four slaps taken by Liverpool, starts vehemently and after 8 ‘is already ahead: on the left Banel goes away to Pontillo, ball in the middle for Misehouy, who leaves Turi no chance with his right. Five minutes pass and Aertssen puts a low cross in the center which Jeppe Kjaer reaffirms at the back of the goal from two steps away. Napoli, bewildered, risks embarking but the conclusion from the edge of Vos ends just outside. At that point, here is a timid reaction. At 25 ‘Giannini’s shot was deflected for a corner, while at 33’ the match suddenly threatened to change face: Boni went to press Kremers, stealing the ball. The Ajax goalkeeper knocks him out in an attempt to retrieve the ball and the referee has no doubts in pointing to the spot and pulling out the red in front of the goalkeeper. Rossi displaces Reverson from the spot and shortens the distance. See also BTS "Butter" won the Billboard Top 100 singles chart for four consecutive weeks

little hand — But the turning point does not come, because Napoli hurts themselves with the serious mistake of Nosegbe-Susko, who at 39 ‘gives the ball to Muzambo, devastating in aiming for the area and in starting a fireball on which Turi can do nothing . In the second half the azzurrini try to reopen the accounts without too much conviction and in the final the Dutch spread first in the restart with Muzambo again to score diagonally (78 ‘) and then with the penalty of Banel (84’) caused by a foul by Lettera on Kalokoh.

the others — Napoli thus remains last in the group with 0 points. At the top, with full points, here is Liverpool, which with the usual Cannonier and Doak gets rid of the Rangers (4-1 the final). In group B Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen (3-1) and slipped the second consecutive success after the one against Brugge. Bayern falls again, struggling at home (seventh place) and in Europe (last in the group), with Viktoria Plzen passing to Bavaria (1-2). In Group D goal of Sporting Lisbon, which makes six to poor Marseille and flies in the lead, followed by Eintracht (1-0 at Tottenham).

4 October – 17:33

