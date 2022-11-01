Chivu’s team, already qualified for the play-offs for access to the second phase, falls 2-0. Decisive interventions by the Bavarian number one, noticed by Beckenbauer’s nephew and awarded by … Del Piero

Inter had already arithmetically qualified for the play-offs for the second phase of the Youth League even before taking the field, which is why the last match of the group at Bayern Munich turns into a friendly. Chivu’s team, hit by injuries, suspensions and players loaned to the first team, appears in Germany without their star, that is Iliev, who in the last week between the championship and Europe has put together the beauty of six goals and starts in Bavaria. from the bench. The Nerazzurri, perhaps distracted by the fact that they have already obtained the goal, approach in the worst way, finding themselves down after just 3 ‘for the goal of Hepburn, the 18-year-old winger that Bayern took from Celtic a couple of years ago with the goal to make him the heir of Sané and Coman. To close the accounts for the 2-0 final is then Qashi who in the 79th minute, two minutes after the post hit by Esposito – turns his back on the goal and leaves a left on which Botis can do nothing.

Stankovic’s mistake — In the middle, however, Inter have many opportunities and deserve a draw. At 26 ‘Zuberek turns and is spread out in the area by Wimmer. The referee has no doubts and points to the spot, but Aleksandar Stankovic – the fourth in the dynasty to wear the Nerazzurri after his father Dejan and the brothers Stefan and Filip – is hypnotized by Hülsmann (Owusu’s sensational mistake, who shoot it up again). The German goalkeeper is super pure at the end of the first half, where the reigning Italian champions – even if the league table currently says third from last – try it four times in a matter of minutes. Di Pentima’s left-handed turn touches the intersection, Owusu face to face with Hülsmann is blocked yet another attempt of his game and always the German goalkeeper opposes first Perin and then again Stankovic Jr. See also BTS won the first place in South Korea's August advertising model list, and female singer IU ranked second.

Dreaming of Neuer — In short, Ritzy Hülsmann is the absolute protagonist at Bayern, with the Germans still finishing third in the group behind Barcelona and Inter. The doorman is the eldest of four children had by Katrin and Rainer, owners of a law firm in Trier, a town located in the Moselle wine region near the border with Luxembourg. His brother Randy, two years younger, is also a goalkeeper at high levels wearing the Kaiserslautern shirt, while Ray and Romy have turned to tennis. Ritzy, a big fan of Neuer, arrived at Bayern in 2017 on the recommendation of Dominik, the nephew of Franz Beckenbauer, who had noticed him at a tournament. Too young to sleep in boarding school, he has settled in an apartment rented by his parents, a constant presence in his career. Among the greatest satisfactions of him there is a tournament he won in America, in Orlando, in which he was named best goalkeeper. Who was to reward him? Alessandro Del Piero, who has played a lot of games against Stankovic. Ritzy for his part has won a battle, which could be the first of many.

