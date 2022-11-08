1 from 9

PLAY OFF single race (7/8 February) IN YELLOW THE MATCHES IN PROGRESS YOUNG BOYS [SUI]- SALZBURG [AUT] – THE ALKMAAR [NED]-UNITY [GER] – GENK [BEL]-JUVENTUS [ITA] – RUKH LVIV [UKR]-INTER [ITA] – HAJDUK SPLIT [CRO]-SHAKHTAR [UKR] – MTK BUDAPEST [HUN]-AJAX [NED] – PANATHINAIKOS [GRE]-PORTO [POR] – HIBERNIAN [SCO]-DORTMUND [GER] –

QUALIFY TO THE EIGHTH FINAL single race (28 February / 1 March) SERIES HEADS NOT SERIAL HEADS LIVERPOOL [ENG] A. MADRID [ESP] BARCELONA [ESP] SPORTING CP [POR] MILAN[ITA] REAL MADRID [ESP] MANCHESTER CITY [ENG] PSG [FRA]

TEAMS QUALIFIED TO PLAY OFF single race (7/8 February) PATH OF CHAMPIONS ROUTE GIRONI AJAX [NED] THE ALKMAAR [NED] PORTO [POR] GENK [BEL] INTER [ITA] RUKH LVIV [UKR] CONJUNCTION [GER] HAJDUK SPLIT [CRO] SALZBURG [AUT] MTK BUDAPEST [HUN] SHAKHTAR [UKR] PANATHINAIKOS [GRE] DORTMUND [GER] HIBERNIAN [SCO] JUVENTUS [ITA] YOUNG BOYS [SUI]

National Champions path

Second round (26/10 and 02/11) A R AZ Alkmaar (NED)*-Red Star (SRB) 2-2 1-1 Hibernian (SCO)-Nantes (FRA) 1-0 2-1 Young Boys (SUI)*-AIK (SWE) 0-3 3-0 Coleraine (NIR)-Genk (BEL) 0-4 1-6 Panathinaikos (GRE)-Trenčín (SVK) 2-0 4-3 Hajduk Split (CRO)– Apollonia (WHITE) 3-0 3-1 Galatasaray (TUR)-Rukh Lviv (UKR) 1-3 1-3 Ashdod (ISR)-MTK Budapest (HUN) 0-2 1-0

The UEFA Youth League resumed with the 2022/23 edition, in which 64 teams participate. The last title was won by Benfica.

The contenders are split between the UEFA Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path. The two routes will come together for the knockout phase, from the play-offs on 7 and 8 February to the four-team final tournament in Nyon from 21 to 24 April.

The 8 elimination rounds Group A [CLICCA] – Ajax, Liverpool, NAPOLIRangers Group B. [CLICCA] – Porto, Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen, Bruges Group C [CLICCA] – Bayern Munich, Barcelona, INTERVictoria Pilsen Group D [CLICCA] – Eintracht, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Marsiglia Group E [CLICCA] – MILANChelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb Group F [CLICCA] – Real Madrid, Lipsia, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic Group G [CLICCA] – Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenaghen Group H [CLICCA] – PSG, JUVENTUSBenfica, Maccabi Haifa

The 32 teams following the UEFA Champions League path they are the same ones that participate in the group stage of the major UEFA Champions League. Added to these are the 32 national youth league winners of the highest ranked associations whose top teams do not participate in the UEFA Champions League group stage; these teams follow the National Champions path.

The groups of the UEFA Champions League path are identical to those of the major competition. The group winners go straight to the round of 16, while the runners-up go to the play-offs.

The teams of the National Champions path they compete in two knockout rounds with home and away matches. The eight winners at the end of the second round enter the play-offs.

The knockout stage includes one-off matches and begins with the play-offs: the eight winners of the domestic champions path play at home against the eight runners-up in the groups of the UEFA Champions League path.

The eight play-off winners then join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16. As always, the semi-finals and the final are played at the Colovray stadium in Nyon (Switzerland), opposite the UEFA headquarters.

Dates of draws and matches

UEFA Champions League path: group stage

First day: 6/7 September

Second day: 13/14 September

Third day: 4/5 October

Fourth day: 11/12 October

Fifth day: 25/26 October

Sixth day: 1/2 November

National Champions path

First round first leg: 14 September

Return first round: 5 October

First round second round: 26 October

Second round return: 2 November

Knockout stage

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Knockout stage draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: February 28 / March 1

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

1st DAY CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS IN YELLOW THE MATCHES IN PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 6 [G] Sevilla-Manchester City 1-5 [E] Dinamo Zagreb-Chelsea 4-2 [G] Dortmund-Copenaghen 0-2 [H] PSG-JUVENTUS 5-3 RARELY: 3 Housni (P), 7 Zaire-Emery (P), 17 Mbangula (J), 36 Housni (P), 44 Gharbi (P), 45+2 Lemina (P), 77 Hasa (J), 79 Huijsen rig. (J) [E] Salzburg-MILAN 1-1 RARELY: 10 Coubis rig. (M), 66 Konate (S) [F] Lipsia-Shakhtar 0-2 [F] Celtic-Real Madrid 0-6 [H] Benfica-Maccabi Haifa 0-1 7 SEPTEMBER [D] Eintracht Sporting CP 1-1 [A] Ajax-Rangers 2-1 [A] NAPOLI-Liverpool 1-2 RARELY: 28 Doak (L), 56 Iaccarino rig. (N), 67 Gunner (L) [C] Barcelona-Plzen 3-0 [D] Tottenham-O. Marseille 3-0 [B] A.Madrid-Porto 1-0 [B] Club Brugge-Leverkusen 4-1 [C] INTER-Bayern 2-2 RARELY: 19 Ibrahimovic (B), 35 Kabadayi (B), 65 Carboni V. (I), 82 Curatolo (I)

3rd DAY CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS IN YELLOW THE MATCHES IN PROGRESS OCTOBER 4 [D] Eintracht F.-Tottenham 1-0 [B] Porto-Leverkusen 3-1 [C] Bavaria-Plzen 1-2 [B] Club Brugge-A. Madrid 1-3 [D] O. Marseille-Sporting CP 0-6 [A] Ajax-NAPOLI 5-1 RARELY: 8 Misehouy (A), 13 Jensen (A), 36 Rossi rig. (N), 38 Idumbo-Muzambo (A), 78 Idumbo-Muzambo (A), 84 Banel rig. (A) [C] INTER-Barcelona 1-6 RARELY: 5 Riad (B), 20 Fernandez (B), 45+2 Barbera rig. (B), 68 Barbera (B), 78 Hernandez (B), 81 Guiu Paz (B), 86 Fontanarosa rig. (I) [A] Liverpool-Rangers 4-1 [H] JUVENTUS-M. Haifa 3-1 RARELY: 46 Yildiz (J), 53 Shibli (M), 72 Hasa (J), 79 Anghelè (J) OCTOBER 5 [F] Real Madrid-Shakhtar 6-1 [E] Salzburg-Din. Zagreb 2-0 [H] Benfica-PSG 0-1 [G] Sevilla-Dortmund 1-1 [G] Manchester City-Copenaghen 1-1 [F] Lipsia-Celtic 1-2 [E] Chelsea-MILAN 1-1 RARELY: 10 Simic (M), 65 Bartesaghi rig. (C)

4th DAY CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS IN YELLOW THE MATCHES IN PROGRESS OCTOBER 11TH [F] Shakhtar-Real Madrid 0-3 [E] Din. Zagreb-Salzburg 2-1 [G] Copenaghen-Manchester City 1-3 [H] PSG-Benfica 2-3 [F] Celtic-Lipsia 0-2 [G] Dortmund-Sevilla 2-0 [E] MILAN-Chelsea 3-1 RARELY: 63 How (M), 84 Webster rig. (C), 88 Long (M), 90 How (M) [H] M. Haifa-JUVENTUS 1-3 RARELY: 5 Distelfeld (H), 49 Anghele (J), 90+1 Mancini (J), 90+6Huijsen rig. (J) OCTOBER 12 [D] Tottenham-Eintracht F 2-3 [B] Leverkusen-Porto 1-3 [C] Plzen Bavaria 3-3 [B] A. Madrid-Club Brugge 1-2 [A] Rangers-Liverpool 3-4 [D] Sporting CP-O. Marseille 1-1 [C] Barcelona-INTER 2-0 RARELY: 8 Barbera, 90+4 Hernandez [A] NAPOLI-Ajax 1-1 RARELY: 29 Rossi rig. (N), 88 Hato (A)

5th DAY CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS IN YELLOW THE MATCHES IN PROGRESS OCTOBER 25 [F] Leipzig-Real Madrid 2-3 [E] Salzburg-Chelsea 5-1 [G] Sevilla-Copenhagen 2-1 [H] PSG-M. Haifa 3-1 [F] Celtic-Shakhtar 0-1 [G] Dortmund-Manchester City 3-3 [E] D. Zagabria-MILAN 1-2 RARELY: 25 Longhi (M), 29 Sakota (Z), 77 Alesi rig. (M) [H] Benfica-JUVENTUS 2-3 RARELY: 28 Felix (B), 31 Felix (B), 48 Mbangula (J), 63 Hasa (J), 79 Hasa (J) OCTOBER 26 [D] Tottenham-Sporting CP 1-2 [B] A. Madrid-Leverkusen 4-0 [C] Barcelona-Bayern 3-2 [B] Club Brugge-Porto 1-2 [A] Ajax-Liverpool 3-1 [D] Eintracht F.-O. Marseille 2-0 [C] INTER-Pilsen 4-2 RARELY: 23 Iliev (I), 34 Iliev (I), 54 Fontanarosa aut. (P), 65 Iliev (I), 77 Iliev (I), 85 Dabani (P) [A] NAPOLI-Rangers 2-3 RARELY: 21 Ure (R), 23 Lovelace (R), 45+3 Spavone (N), 45+6 Spavone (N), 52 Lovelace (R)

6th DAY CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS IN YELLOW THE MATCHES IN PROGRESS NOVEMBER 1 [C] Plzen-Barcelona 1-1 [B] Porto-A. Madrid 1-2 [D] Marseille-Tottenham 2-3 [A] Rangers-Ajax 2-6 [D] Sporting CP-Eintracht F. 1-0 [C] Bayern-INTER 2-0 RARELY: 3 Hepburn, 79 Qashi [A] Liverpool-NAPOLI 5-0 RARELY: 29 Koumas, 51 Doak, 56 Chambers, 63 Kone-Doherty, 66 Kone-Doherty NOVEMBER 2 [F] Shakhtar-Lipsia 0-0 [F] Real Madrid-Celtic 4-1 [E] Chelsea-D. Zagabria 4-0 [B] Leverkusen Club Bruges 0-1 [G] Manchester City-Sevilla 1-0 [H] M. Haifa-Benfica 2-6 [G] Copenaghen-Dortmund 0-1 [E] MILAN-Salzburg 2-1 RARELY: 48 John (S), 50 Lazetic (M), 52 Alesi (M) [H] JUVENTUS-PSG 4-4 RARELY: 6 Gharbi (P), 19 Housni (P), 50 Yildiz (J), 57 Housni (P), 84 Gharbi (P), 90 Yildiz (J), 90+4 Huijsen (J), 90+5 Anghele (J )

First round (15/09 and 05/10) A R Red Star (SRB)-Omonoia (CYP) 1-0 2-1 Young Boys (SUI)-Domžale (SVN) 3-0 2-2 Genk (BEL)-Slavia Prague (CZE) 1-2 4-2 Nantes (FRA)-Pyunik (ARM) 2-0 3-0 AZ Alkmaar (NED)-Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 5-0 1-1 AIK (SWE)-Racing Union (LUX) 5-0 3-2 Molde (NOR)-Hibernian (SCO) 1-0 1-2 Coleraine (NIR)-Pobeda (MKD) 3-2 2-2 MTK Budapest (HUN)– Jelgava (LVA) 3-0 1-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)-Trencin (SVK) 2-1 0-4 Hajduk Split (CRO)– Piece (AZE) 3-0 2-1 Rukh Lviv (UKR)-Zagłębie Lubin (POL) 1-0 0-0 Ashdod (ISR)– Fighter Banja Luka (BIH) 2-0 3-0 Panathinaikos (GRE)-Slavia Sofia (BUL) 8-0 2-2 Astana (KAZ)-Apollonia (WHITE) 1-1 1-3 Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (ROU)-Galatasaray (TUR) 1-1 0-4

