PLAY OFF
single race (7/8 February)
|YOUNG BOYS [SUI]- SALZBURG [AUT]
|–
|THE ALKMAAR [NED]-UNITY [GER]
|–
|GENK [BEL]-JUVENTUS [ITA]
|–
|RUKH LVIV [UKR]-INTER [ITA]
|–
|HAJDUK SPLIT [CRO]-SHAKHTAR [UKR]
|–
|MTK BUDAPEST [HUN]-AJAX [NED]
|–
|PANATHINAIKOS [GRE]-PORTO [POR]
|–
|HIBERNIAN [SCO]-DORTMUND [GER]
|–
QUALIFY TO THE EIGHTH FINAL
single race (28 February / 1 March)
|LIVERPOOL [ENG]
|A. MADRID [ESP]
|BARCELONA [ESP]
|SPORTING CP [POR]
|MILAN[ITA]
|REAL MADRID [ESP]
|MANCHESTER CITY [ENG]
|PSG [FRA]
TEAMS QUALIFIED TO PLAY OFF
single race (7/8 February)
|AJAX [NED]
|THE ALKMAAR [NED]
|PORTO [POR]
|GENK [BEL]
|INTER [ITA]
|RUKH LVIV [UKR]
|CONJUNCTION [GER]
|HAJDUK SPLIT [CRO]
|SALZBURG [AUT]
|MTK BUDAPEST [HUN]
|SHAKHTAR [UKR]
|PANATHINAIKOS [GRE]
|DORTMUND [GER]
|HIBERNIAN [SCO]
|JUVENTUS [ITA]
|YOUNG BOYS [SUI]
National Champions path
Second round (26/10 and 02/11)
|AZ Alkmaar (NED)*-Red Star (SRB)
|2-2
|1-1
|Hibernian (SCO)-Nantes (FRA)
|1-0
|2-1
|Young Boys (SUI)*-AIK (SWE)
|0-3
|3-0
|Coleraine (NIR)-Genk (BEL)
|0-4
|1-6
|Panathinaikos (GRE)-Trenčín (SVK)
|2-0
|4-3
|Hajduk Split (CRO)– Apollonia (WHITE)
|3-0
|3-1
|Galatasaray (TUR)-Rukh Lviv (UKR)
|1-3
|1-3
|Ashdod (ISR)-MTK Budapest (HUN)
|0-2
|1-0
The UEFA Youth League resumed with the 2022/23 edition, in which 64 teams participate. The last title was won by Benfica.
The contenders are split between the UEFA Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path. The two routes will come together for the knockout phase, from the play-offs on 7 and 8 February to the four-team final tournament in Nyon from 21 to 24 April.
The 8 elimination rounds
|Group A [CLICCA] – Ajax, Liverpool, NAPOLIRangers
|Group B. [CLICCA] – Porto, Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen, Bruges
|Group C [CLICCA] – Bayern Munich, Barcelona, INTERVictoria Pilsen
|Group D [CLICCA] – Eintracht, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Marsiglia
|Group E [CLICCA] – MILANChelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
|Group F [CLICCA] – Real Madrid, Lipsia, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
|Group G [CLICCA] – Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenaghen
|Group H [CLICCA] – PSG, JUVENTUSBenfica, Maccabi Haifa
The 32 teams following the UEFA Champions League path they are the same ones that participate in the group stage of the major UEFA Champions League. Added to these are the 32 national youth league winners of the highest ranked associations whose top teams do not participate in the UEFA Champions League group stage; these teams follow the National Champions path.
The groups of the UEFA Champions League path are identical to those of the major competition. The group winners go straight to the round of 16, while the runners-up go to the play-offs.
The teams of the National Champions path they compete in two knockout rounds with home and away matches. The eight winners at the end of the second round enter the play-offs.
The knockout stage includes one-off matches and begins with the play-offs: the eight winners of the domestic champions path play at home against the eight runners-up in the groups of the UEFA Champions League path.
The eight play-off winners then join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16. As always, the semi-finals and the final are played at the Colovray stadium in Nyon (Switzerland), opposite the UEFA headquarters.
Dates of draws and matches
UEFA Champions League path: group stage
First day: 6/7 September
Second day: 13/14 September
Third day: 4/5 October
Fourth day: 11/12 October
Fifth day: 25/26 October
Sixth day: 1/2 November
National Champions path
First round first leg: 14 September
Return first round: 5 October
First round second round: 26 October
Second round return: 2 November
Knockout stage
Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Knockout stage draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: February 28 / March 1
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
1st DAY
CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
|
SEPTEMBER 6
|[G] Sevilla-Manchester City
|1-5
|[E] Dinamo Zagreb-Chelsea
|4-2
|[G] Dortmund-Copenaghen
|0-2
|[H] PSG-JUVENTUS
|5-3
|RARELY: 3 Housni (P), 7 Zaire-Emery (P), 17 Mbangula (J), 36 Housni (P), 44 Gharbi (P), 45+2 Lemina (P), 77 Hasa (J), 79 Huijsen rig. (J)
|[E] Salzburg-MILAN
|1-1
|RARELY: 10 Coubis rig. (M), 66 Konate (S)
|[F] Lipsia-Shakhtar
|0-2
|[F] Celtic-Real Madrid
|0-6
|[H] Benfica-Maccabi Haifa
|0-1
7 SEPTEMBER
|[D] Eintracht Sporting CP
|1-1
|[A] Ajax-Rangers
|2-1
|[A] NAPOLI-Liverpool
|1-2
|RARELY: 28 Doak (L), 56 Iaccarino rig. (N), 67 Gunner (L)
|[C] Barcelona-Plzen
|3-0
|[D] Tottenham-O. Marseille
|3-0
|[B] A.Madrid-Porto
|1-0
|[B] Club Brugge-Leverkusen
|4-1
|[C] INTER-Bayern
|2-2
|RARELY: 19 Ibrahimovic (B), 35 Kabadayi (B), 65 Carboni V. (I), 82 Curatolo (I)
3rd DAY
CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
|
OCTOBER 4
|[D] Eintracht F.-Tottenham
|1-0
|[B] Porto-Leverkusen
|3-1
|[C] Bavaria-Plzen
|1-2
|[B] Club Brugge-A. Madrid
|1-3
|[D] O. Marseille-Sporting CP
|0-6
|[A] Ajax-NAPOLI
|5-1
|RARELY: 8 Misehouy (A), 13 Jensen (A), 36 Rossi rig. (N), 38 Idumbo-Muzambo (A), 78 Idumbo-Muzambo (A), 84 Banel rig. (A)
|[C] INTER-Barcelona
|1-6
|RARELY: 5 Riad (B), 20 Fernandez (B), 45+2 Barbera rig. (B), 68 Barbera (B), 78 Hernandez (B), 81 Guiu Paz (B), 86 Fontanarosa rig. (I)
|[A] Liverpool-Rangers
|4-1
|[H] JUVENTUS-M. Haifa
|3-1
|RARELY: 46 Yildiz (J), 53 Shibli (M), 72 Hasa (J), 79 Anghelè (J)
OCTOBER 5
|[F] Real Madrid-Shakhtar
|6-1
|[E] Salzburg-Din. Zagreb
|2-0
|[H] Benfica-PSG
|0-1
|[G] Sevilla-Dortmund
|1-1
|[G] Manchester City-Copenaghen
|1-1
|[F] Lipsia-Celtic
|1-2
|[E] Chelsea-MILAN
|1-1
|RARELY: 10 Simic (M), 65 Bartesaghi rig. (C)
4th DAY
CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
|
OCTOBER 11TH
|[F] Shakhtar-Real Madrid
|0-3
|[E] Din. Zagreb-Salzburg
|2-1
|[G] Copenaghen-Manchester City
|1-3
|[H] PSG-Benfica
|2-3
|[F] Celtic-Lipsia
|0-2
|[G] Dortmund-Sevilla
|2-0
|[E] MILAN-Chelsea
|3-1
|RARELY: 63 How (M), 84 Webster rig. (C), 88 Long (M), 90 How (M)
|[H] M. Haifa-JUVENTUS
|1-3
|RARELY: 5 Distelfeld (H), 49 Anghele (J), 90+1 Mancini (J), 90+6Huijsen rig. (J)
OCTOBER 12
|[D] Tottenham-Eintracht F
|2-3
|[B] Leverkusen-Porto
|1-3
|[C] Plzen Bavaria
|3-3
|[B] A. Madrid-Club Brugge
|1-2
|[A] Rangers-Liverpool
|3-4
|[D] Sporting CP-O. Marseille
|1-1
|[C] Barcelona-INTER
|2-0
|RARELY: 8 Barbera, 90+4 Hernandez
|[A] NAPOLI-Ajax
|1-1
|RARELY: 29 Rossi rig. (N), 88 Hato (A)
5th DAY
CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
|
OCTOBER 25
|[F] Leipzig-Real Madrid
|2-3
|[E] Salzburg-Chelsea
|5-1
|[G] Sevilla-Copenhagen
|2-1
|[H] PSG-M. Haifa
|3-1
|[F] Celtic-Shakhtar
|0-1
|[G] Dortmund-Manchester City
|3-3
|[E] D. Zagabria-MILAN
|1-2
|RARELY: 25 Longhi (M), 29 Sakota (Z), 77 Alesi rig. (M)
|[H] Benfica-JUVENTUS
|2-3
|RARELY: 28 Felix (B), 31 Felix (B), 48 Mbangula (J), 63 Hasa (J), 79 Hasa (J)
OCTOBER 26
|[D] Tottenham-Sporting CP
|1-2
|[B] A. Madrid-Leverkusen
|4-0
|[C] Barcelona-Bayern
|3-2
|[B] Club Brugge-Porto
|1-2
|[A] Ajax-Liverpool
|3-1
|[D] Eintracht F.-O. Marseille
|2-0
|[C] INTER-Pilsen
|4-2
|RARELY: 23 Iliev (I), 34 Iliev (I), 54 Fontanarosa aut. (P), 65 Iliev (I), 77 Iliev (I), 85 Dabani (P)
|[A] NAPOLI-Rangers
|2-3
|RARELY: 21 Ure (R), 23 Lovelace (R), 45+3 Spavone (N), 45+6 Spavone (N), 52 Lovelace (R)
6th DAY
CLICK ON THE GROUP TO SEE THE INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
|
NOVEMBER 1
|[C] Plzen-Barcelona
|1-1
|[B] Porto-A. Madrid
|1-2
|[D] Marseille-Tottenham
|2-3
|[A] Rangers-Ajax
|2-6
|[D] Sporting CP-Eintracht F.
|1-0
|[C] Bayern-INTER
|2-0
|RARELY: 3 Hepburn, 79 Qashi
|[A] Liverpool-NAPOLI
|5-0
|RARELY: 29 Koumas, 51 Doak, 56 Chambers, 63 Kone-Doherty, 66 Kone-Doherty
NOVEMBER 2
|[F] Shakhtar-Lipsia
|0-0
|[F] Real Madrid-Celtic
|4-1
|[E] Chelsea-D. Zagabria
|4-0
|[B] Leverkusen Club Bruges
|0-1
|[G] Manchester City-Sevilla
|1-0
|[H] M. Haifa-Benfica
|2-6
|[G] Copenaghen-Dortmund
|0-1
|[E] MILAN-Salzburg
|2-1
|RARELY: 48 John (S), 50 Lazetic (M), 52 Alesi (M)
|[H] JUVENTUS-PSG
|4-4
|RARELY: 6 Gharbi (P), 19 Housni (P), 50 Yildiz (J), 57 Housni (P), 84 Gharbi (P), 90 Yildiz (J), 90+4 Huijsen (J), 90+5 Anghele (J )
First round (15/09 and 05/10)
|Red Star (SRB)-Omonoia (CYP)
|1-0
|2-1
|Young Boys (SUI)-Domžale (SVN)
|3-0
|2-2
|Genk (BEL)-Slavia Prague (CZE)
|1-2
|4-2
|Nantes (FRA)-Pyunik (ARM)
|2-0
|3-0
|AZ Alkmaar (NED)-Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
|5-0
|1-1
|AIK (SWE)-Racing Union (LUX)
|5-0
|3-2
|Molde (NOR)-Hibernian (SCO)
|1-0
|1-2
|Coleraine (NIR)-Pobeda (MKD)
|3-2
|2-2
|MTK Budapest (HUN)– Jelgava (LVA)
|3-0
|1-0
|Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)-Trencin (SVK)
|2-1
|0-4
|Hajduk Split (CRO)– Piece (AZE)
|3-0
|2-1
|Rukh Lviv (UKR)-Zagłębie Lubin (POL)
|1-0
|0-0
|Ashdod (ISR)– Fighter Banja Luka (BIH)
|2-0
|3-0
|Panathinaikos (GRE)-Slavia Sofia (BUL)
|8-0
|2-2
|Astana (KAZ)-Apollonia (WHITE)
|1-1
|1-3
|Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (ROU)-Galatasaray (TUR)
|1-1
|0-4
