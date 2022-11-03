The last match of the group does not change the fate of the standings but fuels the ambitions of the bianconeri for the final phase of the competition

Another great comeback of Juve Primavera, in the last match of the Youth League group, does not change the fate of the standings but fuels the ambitions of the bianconeri for the final phase of the competition. With a 4-4 draw, with two goals in full recovery, the Montero team remains second in the group and enters the play-offs against the winning teams of the national championships, giving the Parisians an appointment for a challenge from inside or outside later. Both teams want to make it to the final four in Nyon and, according to what we saw during the ninety minutes played in Vinovo, they have serious reasons to believe it. At the Ale & Ricky there was also an exceptional spectator: the president of PSG Al-Khelaifi, fresh from the Uefa lunch in the center with Agnelli and Arrivabene.

DOUBLE PSG — In the first leg, Paris proved more mature, Gharbi’s starting goal seems to go in the same direction. But this time the Bianconeri react first to the impact and with more order. Montero’s team relies above all on the plays of Yildiz and Hasa, the two most technically valid. The guests, however, are more concrete in the offensive maneuver and in the middle of the first half they consolidate the advantage with Housni’s goal. At half an hour Karl could virtually close the match, but the visiting player is not accurate. While Ripani and Doratiotto try to wake up their teammates with ineffective but significant attempts. As often happened in the first part of this season, however, the Juventus Under 19s come out only after the break. Also on this occasion, another game starts from there. See also Youth League Benfica-Juve 2-3: Montero wins in comeback

JUVE REACTION — It takes Yildiz five minutes to find the way to the goal and close the gap. The PSG immediately responds with Housni, able to find the right opening in the area to support the net from two steps. Montero puts us on the side of him with a series of changes, in order to blow all the references for the opponents and have fresh forces on the field. Guests from 76 ‘remain in ten for the expulsion of Fernandez, who remedies the second yellow of the match. The last Parisian forces, which then suddenly drop, lead to the fourth goal with the usual Gharbi. While the bianconeri take advantage of the extra man and definitively dive into the opposing half of the pitch, finding the goals again with Yildiz, in the 90 ‘, and with Huijsen and Anghelè, respectively in the 94’ and 96 ‘. It ends 4-4.

November 2, 2022 (change November 2, 2022 | 19:14)

