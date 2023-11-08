Home » Youth League: “Young Bulls” stay on course against Inter
Youth League: "Young Bulls" stay on course against Inter

Youth League: "Young Bulls" stay on course against Inter

Salzburg’s U19 team remains on track in the UEFA Youth League and still has good cards in the fight for promotion, at least to the play-offs. Thanks to a goal from Mohammad Sadeqi (76th), the “Young Bulls” drew 1-1 (0-0) at home against Inter Milan on Wednesday and are three points ahead of Benfica Lisbon, who are at Real Sociedad, in Group D after four match days had to admit defeat for the first time with 1:2 (1:2).

The first half brought advantages for the home team, who celebrated an offside goal from Benjamin Atiabou right after the start – albeit prematurely (2nd). The best opportunity was missed shortly before the break by Tim Paumgartner, whose direct shot from around eight meters clearly missed the target (44th).

The Milanese, trained by former Romanian team player and Inter kicker Cristian Chivu and forced to score points as third in the table, had more of the game after the restart. Amadou Sarr (67th) missed a great chance from short distance, Sadeqi turned things on its head with a well-placed shot from the second row.

But Inter continued to press and were rewarded with an equalizer four minutes later thanks to Thomas Berenbruch. In the finish, Salzburg’s Adam Daghim missed the big chance to score the winning goal, he was denied by the Inter goalie (86′).

UEFA Youth League, Group D, fourth round

Wednesday:

FC Salzburg – Inter Milan 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Sadeqi (77th) and Berenbruch (81st)

Real Sociedad – Benfica Lissabon 2:1 (2:1)

Tore: Arenzana (5th), Otadui (14th) bzw. Rego (42.)

Schedule Group D: September 20th Benfica Lisbon

FC Salzburg

1:1 Real Sociedad Inter Milan 3:3 03.10.

FC Salzburg

Real Sociedad 5:2 Inter Milan Benfica Lisbon 1:1 24.10. Inter Milan

FC Salzburg

2:3 Benfica Lissabon Real Sociedad 2:1 07.11. Real Sociedad Benfica Lissabon 2:1

FC Salzburg

Inter Milan 1:1 29.11. Real Sociedad

FC Salzburg

12.00 p.m. Benfica Lisbon Inter Milan 4.00 p.m. 12.12. Inter Milan Real Sociedad 12.00 p.m

FC Salzburg

Benfica Lisbon 2.30 p.m

