Ardens Comiso and Free Volley Vittoria start a collaboration. The collaboration, born on the basis of mutual esteem and respect, will allow the two clubs to collaborate to improve the teams’ structures, especially in the youth championships and, at the same time, will allow some athletes to gain experience by participating in some championships and accumulating experience and competence. The long-term goal is to grow the entire volleyball movement in the area, so the athletes will be able to mature on a technical level and thus have the possibility of being included in higher category teams.

For the 2022/2023 season, the agreement concerned the under 16 and under 18 rosters, which were made up of a selection of athletes from the two companies, with the aim of creating homogeneous groups to promote the technical growth of the athletes. At first team level, however, Alessandra Migliorisi comes from Vittoria, who from this season wears the Ardens Comiso jersey and who is competing in the B2 series championship in the role of “libero”.

The collaboration between the two clubs also aims to be a stimulus to cooperation between sports clubs which can be an added value for the growth of young athletes.

«Our goal – explains the coach Francesca Giucastro, who also coordinates the youth sector – is to give girls the opportunity to grow up and have fun through sport. In their respective roles, the girls are competing in the various championships. With a wider pool, the technical assets of the teams can be improved».

«The collaboration with Ardens is important for us – explains the coach of Free Volley Vittoria, Lucia Invincibile – for our young people, volleyball is a precious opportunity for sporting and human growth. With this collaboration, we are deploying more competitive teams by giving the right space and opportunities to our athletes”.

The Ardens currently disputes the national championship of the B2 series and the championship of the First Division. It takes care of the youth sector starting from the Cas Centers, with the Under 13, Under 14, Under 16, Under 18 championships. The men’s youth sector has been launched this year and the first championships will be held starting next year.

Free Volley Vittoria plays the same youth championships and the First Division championship. Furthermore, in Vittoria, a good level men’s youth sector has already existed for some years and is already drawing some young people to the attention of professionals.