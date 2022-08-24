Original title: Returning to Hangzhou after U.S. special training Yu Jiahao: Losing the NBA became a stronger motivation

Yu Jiahao, the star of hope of the Zhejiang team, has returned to Hangzhou after the special training in the United States. In the past few months, Yu Jiahao participated in the trial training between the Bucks and the Celtics, but unfortunately, he was not selected in the draft. Yu Jiahao has confirmed that he will play in the CBA in the new season. This will be the second year of his career. He hopes that he can be upgraded in many aspects.

In an exclusive interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily, Yu Jiahao said that although he was not selected by the NBA, this will become a stronger driving force for his future efforts. At the same time, Yu Jiahao also expressed his views on the fact that the outside world called him “Little Yao Ming”. He said: “This title is everyone’s recognition and expectation of me, but in fact, I want to be myself.”

special training

Technology and body have changed a lot

Beijing Youth Daily reporter (hereinafter referred to as Beijing Youth Daily): Tell us about the special training in the United States in the past few months?

Yu Jiahao: In the past few months, I have mainly trained in two places, first in Las Vegas and then in Los Angeles. I usually do technical training for an hour to an hour and a half in the morning, as well as some strength training. At noon we would fight, five-on-five, three-on-three, for about an hour. In the afternoon, do an hour of high-intensity shooting training. After that, in Los Angeles, I basically practiced with the trainer. I practiced techniques in the morning, and sometimes it was one-on-one. Shoot a little more in the afternoon. At the same time, we have five-on-five games twice a week.

Beiqing Daily: I heard that my body reacted a lot after I finished shooting.

Yu Jiahao: It was true at the beginning. Because after the end of last season, I took a week off and came to the United States. The intensity of shooting training is also very strong. Two or three trainers practice shooting around you and keep shooting. This is very different from domestic training. . At the beginning, my body responded a little bit, but after about a week, I basically got used to it.

Beiqing Daily: Three-point shooting is a key point of this special training. What is the current situation?

Yu Jiahao: When I came to the U.S. for special training, the trainers saw that my three-point shooting was quite accurate. They asked me how much I shot last season. I said no. They were surprised. This is mainly due to the different requirements of the team. But on the American side, they require big men to be able to shoot long distances, defend second, and keep up with the transition speed of offense and defense. So over the past few months, I’ve been doing a lot of 3-point shooting. I also hope to show it in the new season. My confidence has improved a lot when it comes to shooting 3s.

Beiqing Daily: What are the results of the special training, and what changes have taken place in your body?

Yu Jiahao: This special training made me lose some weight. Before returning to China, I measured my lower body fat and it was at 10%. The weight is also 20 pounds lighter than before. This time I went to the United States for special training, and there were many changes in both technology and body.

draft

not selected

nothing disgraceful

Beiqing Daily: Let’s talk about participating in the NBA draft this time.

Yu Jiahao: Going to the United States this time is mainly for special training. Participating in the NBA draft and hitting the NBA is actually an experience. Before the draft, I went to a workout with the Bucks and the Celtics. Trials are okay. I don’t think it’s disgraceful to end up being undrafted in the draft. I remember posting a social media post after the draft, saying I would look at the roster for this year’s draft every day, it would motivate me more not to slack off, to keep working hard, no matter where I play, I don’t want to lose my fighting spirit, and have an upward spirit . I will definitely continue to hit the NBA when I have the chance.

Beiqing Daily: I know a little story. After the draft, Jordan once trained with you, and then expressed his views on you. Can you talk about the situation at that time?

Yu Jiahao: Yes, it was after the draft. After Jordan watched my practice, he chatted with us. He said that if a team chooses me, it would be like a robbery (meaning picking up a treasure). I know this is an encouragement for me and I hope I can get better.

Target

I want to be myself more than “Little Yao Ming”

Beiqing Daily: It is determined to continue to play in the CBA in the new season. What is your goal?

Yu Jiahao: Yes, in the new season, I hope that I can take on more responsibilities in the team and help the team win games more. This will be the second year of my career. Compared with the first year, the various teams will definitely know more about me and have a better focus, so I think the second year will be more difficult.

Beiqing Daily: Many people call you “Little Yao Ming”, what do you think?

Yu Jiahao: I think this is an encouragement and expectation for me, but I want to be myself more.

Beiqing Daily: Tell us about your growth. People always relish the story of you and James’ son Brownie when you were in high school in the US.

Yu Jiahao: I have many stories with Brownie. We train together, play ball, play together, joke together. All in all, very happy. There are a lot of things that left a deep impression between us. I remember one time when we took a promotional photo before the season, I would do difficult movements with him, and then PS various scenes, which was very fun.

Beiqing Daily: James would often come to see Bronny at that time. Are you chasing stars?

Yu Jiahao: James will often come to see us to play. I think I see him often, and I don’t feel that I have a strong star feeling, and James also treats us as nephews. (Reporter Song Xiang)