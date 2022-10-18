Original title: Yuan Shuai scored 40 points, Chang Lin’s first triple-double in his career, Shanxi scored 21 three-pointers and captured Jilin’s 3-game winning streak

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On October 18, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Shanxi team defeated the Jilin team 117-99, ushering in a 3-game winning streak. The Shanxi team made 21 three-pointers, of which Yuan Shuai hit 11 three-pointers and scored a season-high 40 points. Chang Lin contributed 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and got the first triple-double of his career. . Jones of the Jilin team scored 26 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists.

Four quarters score (Shanxi team behind): 24-23, 27-35, 20-36, 28-23. Shanxi Team: Yuan Shuai 40 points and 2 assists, Xing Zhiqiang 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Chang Lin 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Feld 18 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists, Zhang Ning 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Han Peiyu 8 points and 3 Rebounds and 2 assists, Weems 2 points and 3 assists. Jilin team: Li An 12 points and 6 rebounds, Zhong Cheng 5 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Jones 26 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists, Cui Jinming 7 points and 4 rebounds, Jiang Yuxing 19 points and 5 rebounds, Jiang Weize 18 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Ding Haoran 12 points 5 rebounds.

After the opening, Cui Jinming made a layup after a steal. After the Shanxi team shot continuously, Chang Lin and Xing Zhiqiang hit 3 points successively. The Shanxi team started with an 8-2 climax. Although the Jilin team requested a timeout, the team’s offense was still unstable. The team only scored 3 points in the next two minutes. After Shanxi’s Zhang Ning hit a 3-pointer, the Shanxi team led 14-5. At the critical moment, Ang Lee responded with 3 points, Jones made a single hit, Jilin team responded with an 18-6 attack wave with 5 minutes left in this quarter, Jones contributed 11 points in the first quarter, Jilin team grabbed a rebound for Patch Haoran Score after the second attack. In the first quarter, the Jilin team led by 1 point 24-23.

In the second quarter, Zhang Ning hit an inside layup, and he scored 4 points in a row. Although Jiang Yuxing hit the bottom line, the Shanxi team regained the lead with a 7-4 start. After that, the two teams started to smash three-pointers. Jones made a three-pointer from the left, while Xing Zhiqiang and Yuan Shuai made a three-pointer. After the two teams were tied at 32, Jiang Weize also made a three-pointer. With 3 minutes left in this quarter, the Shanxi team suddenly exerted force, Feld made a layup, and then hit a 3-pointer. The Shanxi team played a small climax of 12-4, leading Jilin team 58-51 by 7 points. half time. Jones contributed 19 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in two quarters.

In the third quarter, Zhang Ning and Feld hit singles in succession. Although Jones pulled the bar for a layup, Yuan Shuai scored another 3 points. The Shanxi team started with another 11-4 attack wave, rewriting the score to 69-55. At the same time stop the Jilin team. After the timeout, Yuan Shuai scored two three-pointers in a row, and he made 7 of 7 three-pointers. The difference between the two teams expanded to 20 points. Jiang Yuxing responded with 3 points and Cui Jinming hit a tip-up, but after Chang Lin ate the cake inside, the Shanxi team always kept the point difference to more than 15 points. Yuan Shuai made 3 free throws after making a three-point foul, but in the next minute, the Jilin team responded with a 7-0 spurt under the leadership of Jiang Weize. After the timeout, Zhang Ning hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc, and Weems, who came off the bench, assisted the original coach and scored another three points, and the difference between the two teams returned to more than 20 points. In the last 30 seconds, Yuan Shuai hit his ninth three-pointer, scored 18 points in a single quarter, and scored 30 points. At the end of the third quarter, the Shanxi team led 94-71 with 23 points.

In the last quarter, Jones broke through the throw, Zhang Ning responded with two points, and “Jilin Erjiang” scored two three-pointers in a row to stop the Shanxi team. After the timeout, Yuan Shuai made a fast-break layup, and the Shanxi team firmly controlled the point difference to more than 15 points, which also made the game lose the suspense. In the end, the Shanxi team defeated the Jilin team 117-99, ushering in a 3-game winning streak.

Shanxi team starting: Feld, Yuan Shuai, Zhang Ning, Xing Zhiqiang, Chang Lin

Jilin team starting: Jones, Cui Jinming, Jiang Yuxing, Zhong Cheng, Li An

(beard)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: