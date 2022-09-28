Home Sports Yuan Xinyue: The Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team. The World Championships will definitely get better and better – yqqlm
Sports

Yuan Xinyue: The Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team. The World Championships will definitely get better and better – yqqlm

by admin
Yuan Xinyue: The Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team. The World Championships will definitely get better and better – yqqlm

Original title: Yuan Xinyue: The Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team. The World Championships will definitely get better and better.

On the evening of September 27, Beijing time, the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship continued to compete in the group stage. When facing the South American team Colombia, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the opponent 3-0 (25-16, 25-21 and 25-16) in straight games and won the first two consecutive victories.

“I feel that everyone worked hard in this game. It was the team members who worked hard and played a good game,” said Yuan Xinyue, the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in an interview after the game. She emphasized that compared with the lineup of the Tokyo Olympics, the current Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team and “will definitely get better and better.”

Looking forward to the next contest, the Chinese captain thanked the fans for their support and said that the players would continue to work hard, “We will definitely play better and better in the next games!” Yuan Xinyue told reporters confidently.

Tomorrow evening, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in the third opponent of the group stage, the Japanese team.

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/Text and pictures come from the official website of the FIVB)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Can it still be OK to lose the...

GTA Online has its first billionaire. It took...

FIFA 23 down, EA server problems on launch...

1-0 Portugal!Morata defeated Spain in 88 minutes to...

Remember Actua Soccer 2? Owen and Shearer “bring...

Milan, so Pobega makes Kessie forget. And he...

Inter, Zhang on the attack: he puts over...

Snooker British Open Day 1: Yan Bingtao and...

Festival Sport, what numbers! In 50 thousand at...

Milan clinging to Giroud. But we need a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy