Original title: Yuan Xinyue: The Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team. The World Championships will definitely get better and better.

On the evening of September 27, Beijing time, the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship continued to compete in the group stage. When facing the South American team Colombia, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the opponent 3-0 (25-16, 25-21 and 25-16) in straight games and won the first two consecutive victories.

“I feel that everyone worked hard in this game. It was the team members who worked hard and played a good game,” said Yuan Xinyue, the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in an interview after the game. She emphasized that compared with the lineup of the Tokyo Olympics, the current Chinese women’s volleyball team is a brand new team and “will definitely get better and better.”

Looking forward to the next contest, the Chinese captain thanked the fans for their support and said that the players would continue to work hard, “We will definitely play better and better in the next games!” Yuan Xinyue told reporters confidently.

Tomorrow evening, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in the third opponent of the group stage, the Japanese team.

