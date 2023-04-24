Yuexiu Mountain supports the Guangzhou team and feels the ice and fire of Guangzhou football

Yuexiu Mountain supports the Guangzhou team!

Yuexiushan Stadium, this stadium full of history has witnessed the glory and tragedy of Guangzhou football. Although it was a working day yesterday, 8008 fans still poured into the scene. Yuexiushan Stadium turned into a sea of ​​red, which belongs to the Guangzhou team. Unique “Guangzhou Red”!

The first round match between the Guangzhou team and Liaoning Shenyang City Team was the first game for the Guangzhou team to be relegated to the Chinese League. The Guangzhou team, which is still in a precarious state, returned to Yuexiushan Stadium after 12 years. Everything is both familiar and unfamiliar. Although it is the freezing point of Guangzhou football, Guangzhou fans are still passionate and passionate. “Support Guangzhou, let’s carry it together!” The persistence of Guangzhou fans makes the youth storm caused by Guangzhou football more full strength.

On the road leading to Yuexiu Mountain Stadium, on the road signs on Yingyuan Road, the conspicuous positions of newsstands, and even on the package of a cup of lemon tea, there are three words clearly visible – “Support Guangzhou”. The team logo of the Guangzhou team has been graffitied on the stairs of Yuexiu Mountain, and Guangzhou elements are covered in every corner of Yuexiu Mountain Stadium. This stadium full of history has witnessed the glory and tragedy of Guangzhou football. Although it was a working day, 8008 fans still poured into the scene. The Yuexiu Mountain Stadium turned into a sea of ​​red. The slogan and song “Guangzhou Team” resounded through Yuexiu Mountain. This is the unique “Guangzhou Red” of the Guangzhou Team!

Guangzhou football has brought countless joys to fans. Now, Guangzhou fans and the team let go of yesterday’s glory, return to the original point, wipe off sweat and tears, and set sail again at the place where the dream began. If the heart is there, the dream is there! The companionship of fans all the way is the biggest motivation for this youth army to move forward bravely.

After the Guangzhou team released the “Fight for Guangzhou” poster on the official platform, Guangzhou fans cheered one after another: “Come here in the peak period, not turn away in the trough period, no matter when, no matter the wind or rain, continue to support the Guangzhou team “”Let’s go up to the mountains to watch the waves, let’s go to sing, in this valley, you and I will fight together” “Don’t give up, don’t forget how we survived those days when there was heavy rain and no umbrella, because we are the Guangzhou team” “Low Witnessing the clear feelings, from 2013 to 2023, I never left the Guangzhou team” “You and I will hold hands to cheer, so I won’t be afraid of desertion”…

In the Yuexiu Mountain Stadium, the love of Guangzhou fans for the Guangzhou team is still fierce. Xiao Wu, a fan of the Guangzhou University League, came to Guangzhou to go to university in 1999. The first game he watched was the Guangzhou Derby at the Yuexiu Mountain Stadium. Guangzhou city team, this stadium is the starting point for me to watch and like the Guangzhou team, and it is also the starting point for the Guangzhou team to go to glory. Now I am very excited to return to Yuexiu Mountain. Although the team is currently in a difficult stage, we will be with them in our dreams. Let’s fight together where we started, cheer for them, and bless them on their new journey.”

Lao Le, a Guangzhou fan, put a support sticker of “Support Guangzhou” on his face. He was full of emotion after watching the Guangzhou team’s games since he was a child: “The Guangzhou team has always been the pride of the city of Guangzhou. Our fans will continue to support the team. Accompany the team to get out of the trough and go to glory, Guangzhou team cheers!”

After the game, Guangzhou team coach Liu Zhiyu led all the players around the field to thank the fans for their support, and the shouts of “Guangzhou team” resounded through the sky again. “Being able to return to Yuexiushan Stadium, I have a feeling of coming home. Today, the players can fight from the first minute to the last minute. This is inseparable from the encouragement of the fans. I hope that the fans can support the team as always, and the team will also Repay the fans’ support with better performance.” Liu Zhiyu said.

