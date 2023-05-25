Yuhang Cultural and Creative Life Week will kick off this Friday, inviting you to a relaxing trip of “Cultural Creativity + Life”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Yuhang Cultural and Creative Life Week will kick off this Friday, inviting you to a relaxing journey of “Cultural Creativity + Life”

Hi-tech play, camping experience, cultural and creative market, pet sports meeting, open-air movie party…From this Friday, at the campsite of the Academic Exchange Center of the Future Science and Technology City, Yuhang Cultural and Creative Life Week invites you to call your friends and come A relaxed and comfortable cultural and creative journey.

This large-scale benefiting event integrates cultural creativity, technology experience, intangible cultural heritage display, camping market and Asian Games fitness, bringing together more than 100 cultural and creative stall owners, more than 30 interactive performances, and more than 10 trendy experiences.

Relying on the unique resource endowment of 60,000 square meters of urban green space in the Future Science and Technology City, the Cultural and Creative Life Week gathers the cultural and creative resources of the city to reflect the new way of “cultural and creative + life” in multiple dimensions, making it a new way to enhance citizens’ life experience and happiness index. carrier.

During the event, not only more than 100 various cultural and creative brands brought their own special products, but also set up two themed camps for camping enthusiasts: city party and song rhyme national style, and more than 10 tents for everyone to check in.

It is worth noting that cultural and creative enterprises in Yuhang District will also make a group appearance at the event. The high-density booths have their own characteristics. The scene will gather AI super-realistic digital humans, VR interactive experience, interactive robot digital human technology display, smart wear, Cultural and creative booths such as intangible cultural heritage, gourmet handcrafts, vintage fashion toys, etc.

There will also be cultural exhibitions such as the Exhibition of Famous Photographers of Zhejiang Qunwen, the Exhibition of the Works of the Photography Contest of “Taoxi Impressions”, the Atlas Exhibition of the 24 Solar Seasons and Phenology in Liangzhu, and the Exhibition of Local Species in Liangzhu, so that visitors can feast their eyes.

In order to create an atmosphere for all people to participate in the Asian Games, the camp will hold interesting and easy-to-use interactive sports such as fun pickleball, flag football, mini sand volleyball, and water polo battles, allowing tourists to sweat on the green field.

During the life week, open-air movies and LiveHouse will be arranged every day. You might as well dance with the music on the lawn, and use music to add a touch of gorgeous and wonderful color to this summer. Under the radiance of the vast star screen and laser lights, this will be the gathering place for Yuhang’s youth.

In order to promote the concept of cultural and creative life week, this event provides free entry for all visitors. The “Wonderful Yuhang” online check-in activity will also be launched on the spot. If you successfully check-in, you can participate in the lucky draw and win cultural and creative gifts, product discount coupons, event experience coupons, etc.