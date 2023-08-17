Yuli Gurriel: From Astros Star to Marlins Contributor

Yuli Gurriel, one of the greatest Cuban players in history, is being fondly remembered by his former team, the Houston Astros, as he contributes to the Miami Marlins. Gurriel made his long-awaited major league debut with the Astros in 2016 at the age of 32. During his time with the Astros, Gurriel achieved great success, winning two World Series titles, earning the American League batting championship in 2021, and even winning a Gold Glove at first base that same year. He also made postseason history by not striking out in two separate occasions.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Gurriel was known for his professionalism and his ability to maintain a cool composure. Former teammate Alex Bregman described Gurriel as not only a great player, but also an incredible teammate and friend. Astros manager Dusty Baker added that Gurriel was one of the most popular guys within the organization, loved by both players and fans.

When the Astros decided not to renew Gurriel’s contract, he held no grudge against them. Instead, he signed a minor league contract with the Marlins and was eventually added to their Opening Day roster as a backup to first baseman Garrett Cooper. With Cooper being traded before the Trade Deadline, Gurriel now fills the same role for Josh Bell.

Initially, Gurriel found it challenging to adjust to a backup role, but he has now become comfortable in that position. Despite his struggles as a pinch hitter, Gurriel has performed well in his starts, maintaining a batting average of .272 with a .721 OPS.

Gurriel’s goal with the Marlins is to bring the same dedication to excellence that he displayed with the Astros and help manager Skip Schumaker establish a winning culture. In a recent game against the New York Yankees, Gurriel played a crucial role in a five-run ninth inning comeback, doubling to spark the rally.

After missing a significant number of games in 2022, the Marlins’ resilience has put them in a position to qualify for the playoffs. Gurriel has been impressed by the team’s never-give-up attitude, comparing it to what he experienced with the Astros. Baker believes the Marlins are fortunate to have Gurriel’s skills and leadership, especially with their young players.

At the age of 39, Gurriel’s legs are still in good shape, defying the usual decline in mobility that comes with age. His work ethic and determination

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

