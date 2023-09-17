Yuli Gurriel Shines in Miami Marlins Victory over Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins Dominate Atlanta Braves with 11-5 Win at loanDepot Park

Miami, FL – In an impressive display of power and skill, the Miami Marlins secured a decisive victory against the Atlanta Braves in the second game of their three-game series. Taking place this past Saturday, September 16, the Marlins emerged victorious with a score of 11 to 5, thanks in large part to a remarkable rally in the eighth inning.

The game showcased the offensive prowess of the Marlins, with several key players contributing to the team’s success. Jake Burger kick-started the scoring with a powerful homerun down the center, giving the Marlins an early advantage. Not to be outdone, Jazz Chisholm capped off the Marlins’ offensive onslaught with a grand slam, solidifying their lead. Two other home runs were also recorded by the Miami team.

Luis Arraez of the Atlanta Braves made a notable impact in the first inning with his third homer in just two games. This achievement marks a career-first for Arraez in the big leagues, adding to the excitement surrounding the matchup.

However, it was Yuli Gurriel who stole the show in this game. After making a pinch-hit appearance on Friday, Gurriel returned to the lineup as a starter on Saturday. In the first inning, he showcased his power by hitting a homerun with two runners on base, his first in Miami while wearing the Marlins uniform. This marked his first homerun since May 7th.

Gurriel continued to impress throughout the game, recording a walk and an infield hit in the eighth inning. Overall, he finished with a stellar performance, going 4-2 with the aforementioned homer, three RBIs, two runs scored, and one strikeout.

With this performance, Gurriel raised his offensive line to .250/.311/.370 (AVG/OBP/SLG), tallying 71 hits in 284 at-bats. This includes 16 doubles, three triples, and four extra-base homeruns. He has also contributed 26 RBIs, 31 runs scored, 26 walks (three intentional), and 44 strikeouts. Additionally, Gurriel has now achieved 98 hits for the Marlins, inching closer to the monumental milestone of 100.

This exceptional display by Gurriel highlights his prowess as a player, making it the sixth time he has achieved a multihit game, a homerun, three RBIs, and a walk in the same major league challenge. The last time he accomplished this feat was over four years ago on August 14, 2019, during a 13-9 loss by the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox.

The Marlins’ victory over the Braves keeps their hopes alive in the National League Wild Card race. As the team continues to perform at such a high level, their chances of securing a spot in the playoffs remain strong.

Stay tuned for more MLB scores and updates.

