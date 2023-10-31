Yunnan Province Showcases Intellectual Sports Brands at National Expo

Yunnan brand makes its debut at the Fifth National Intellectual Games Expo

In a recent event at the Hefei Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center, the Fifth National Intellectual Sports Expo and the 2023 China·Hefei Intelligent Sports Expo took place. The expo saw the debut of Yunnan Province’s “National Treasure Yongzi” and other intellectual sports brands.

With the theme of “Intelligent Hefei, Intelligent Sports Future,” the expo featured a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters. Over a hundred companies and more than 300 intellectual sports and intelligent sports brands were invited to participate, with 81% of them being enterprises from various provinces and cities across China, and 19% being local enterprises from Anhui. The expo was divided into exhibition areas for cultural and sports creativity, intellectual sports, and intelligent sports, utilizing high-tech means to showcase the historical evolution, cultural inheritance, and current status of intellectual sports like Chinese chess, international chess, go, and draughts. Exhibitors presented unique ideas to provide visitors with a technology-driven, interactive, and entertaining experience.

During the expo, various experiential activities were held in the cultural and sports creative exhibition area. These included chess master wheel battles, chess master lectures, and competitions like the Five Wisdom Society public open group network group competition and the finals of the “China Mobile Cup” I want to be smart and national chess and card national network competition. These activities aimed to engage participants and promote intellectual sports among the public.

The presence of Yunnan Province’s intellectual sports brand, “National Treasure Yongzi,” at the expo further highlighted the development and innovation within the province’s sports industry. Other brands from Yunnan also made their mark, showcasing the region’s contributions to the field of intellectual sports.

This expo serves as a platform for companies and brands involved in intellectual sports and intelligent sports to showcase their achievements and exchange ideas. With the continuous advancement of technology and the increasing popularity of intellectual sports, events like this contribute to the overall growth and development of the industry.

The success of the expo is attributed to its focus on interactive experiences, technological advancements, and engaging activities. Through the participation of various companies, it has become an opportunity for intellectual sports enthusiasts to connect, learn, and enjoy the thriving world of intellectual sports.

(Photo Credit: Yang Hongzhu)

