Home » Yunnan Province Showcases Intellectual Sports Brands at National Expo
Sports

Yunnan Province Showcases Intellectual Sports Brands at National Expo

by admin

Yunnan brand makes its debut at the Fifth National Intellectual Games Expo

In a recent event at the Hefei Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center, the Fifth National Intellectual Sports Expo and the 2023 China·Hefei Intelligent Sports Expo took place. The expo saw the debut of Yunnan Province’s “National Treasure Yongzi” and other intellectual sports brands.

With the theme of “Intelligent Hefei, Intelligent Sports Future,” the expo featured a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters. Over a hundred companies and more than 300 intellectual sports and intelligent sports brands were invited to participate, with 81% of them being enterprises from various provinces and cities across China, and 19% being local enterprises from Anhui. The expo was divided into exhibition areas for cultural and sports creativity, intellectual sports, and intelligent sports, utilizing high-tech means to showcase the historical evolution, cultural inheritance, and current status of intellectual sports like Chinese chess, international chess, go, and draughts. Exhibitors presented unique ideas to provide visitors with a technology-driven, interactive, and entertaining experience.

During the expo, various experiential activities were held in the cultural and sports creative exhibition area. These included chess master wheel battles, chess master lectures, and competitions like the Five Wisdom Society public open group network group competition and the finals of the “China Mobile Cup” I want to be smart and national chess and card national network competition. These activities aimed to engage participants and promote intellectual sports among the public.

The presence of Yunnan Province’s intellectual sports brand, “National Treasure Yongzi,” at the expo further highlighted the development and innovation within the province’s sports industry. Other brands from Yunnan also made their mark, showcasing the region’s contributions to the field of intellectual sports.

See also  Juventus Triumphs over AC Milan in Preseason Friendly Penalties

This expo serves as a platform for companies and brands involved in intellectual sports and intelligent sports to showcase their achievements and exchange ideas. With the continuous advancement of technology and the increasing popularity of intellectual sports, events like this contribute to the overall growth and development of the industry.

The success of the expo is attributed to its focus on interactive experiences, technological advancements, and engaging activities. Through the participation of various companies, it has become an opportunity for intellectual sports enthusiasts to connect, learn, and enjoy the thriving world of intellectual sports.

(Photo Credit: Yang Hongzhu)

You may also like

ÖFB Cup: Leoben also wants to trip up...

Lewis Hamilton’s Sarcastic Reaction to Sergio Pérez’s Accident...

NBA, the ranking of players for three-point shots...

Lionel Messi Wins Record 8th Ballon d’Or in...

Adolis García Makes Historic Throw for Game-Changing Assist...

Football: Australia gives up on the 2034 World...

Close Win for Lakers as James and Russell...

the Ocean Fifty and the Class 40 are...

Rangers Dominate in Phoenix and Take Advantage in...

WTA Finals: Coco Gauff sweeps past Ons Jabeur...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy