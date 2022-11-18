Home Sports Yunus Musah, Italy and Inter: the story of the Valencia midfielder
Sports

Yunus Musah, Italy and Inter: the story of the Valencia midfielder

by admin
Yunus Musah, Italy and Inter: the story of the Valencia midfielder

Until 2012, the Valencia midfielder followed by Inter lived in the Veneto region, where he began to play football, overwhelming his peers with his impressive speed: his years at Giorgione told by one of his coaches

“Sir, your son is a 2002. Football school starts with children one year older.” But an exception can be made: he tries to play with the other children, and if he starts crying he goes back to his dad in the stands. “What role would you like to play?”. “Goalkeeper,” replies little Yunus Musah. First action: save, ball on the ground, ball and chain escape from door to door. It is the first spark with football, the first of many.

See also  Is Paola Egonu engaged? Volleyball player Michal Filip appears

You may also like

The first episode of Ronaldo’s exclusive interview was...

The last locura of Bielsa: for a seminar...

Brazil, Richarlison in crisis… for the car licence

The iron-fisted coach coaches the men’s basketball team...

Juve, the previews of the SECOND and THIRD...

Case of D’Onofrio, the referees’ section of Cinisello...

Atp Finals, Fritz beats Auger Aliassime and goes...

Champion France is looking for an encore Brazil...

Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna overwhelms Valencia 89-59

Curling, Europeans at the start. Constantini leads Italy,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy