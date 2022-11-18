“Sir, your son is a 2002. Football school starts with children one year older.” But an exception can be made: he tries to play with the other children, and if he starts crying he goes back to his dad in the stands. “What role would you like to play?”. “Goalkeeper,” replies little Yunus Musah. First action: save, ball on the ground, ball and chain escape from door to door. It is the first spark with football, the first of many.