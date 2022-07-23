Home Sports Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese national team and no longer enjoys national player treatment- IT and Sports
According to Japanese media reports, Yuzuru Hanyu has applied to the Japan Figure Skating Association to cancel the registration of players through his company ANA, which means that he has applied to withdraw from the national team. It is reported that the Japan Figure Skating Association provides subsidized living and training guarantees to specially strengthened players every year. Hanyu will no longer represent the Japanese national team and will no longer enjoy the treatment of Japanese national team players.

Earlier, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu held a press conference in Tokyo, announcing that he will no longer participate in competitive competitions in the future, but will continue to be a professional figure skater.

Yuzuru Hanyu is a Japanese figure skating male single skating athlete born in 1994. He has a brilliant career. A total of 19 world records were broken, and he was the first person to complete the quadruple jump in an international competition recognized by the International Skating Union (ISU). And the first person in the Super Slam of the World Youth Championship, the Youth Group Finals and other international competition men’s singles champions.

