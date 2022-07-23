China News Service, Beijing, July 21st. On the 21st, the Japan Skating Federation (JSF) released a letter of thanks from Yuzuru Hanyu to supporters. He said frankly that he is very grateful for everyone’s support and help all the time. Because of this, he was able to spend his competitive career well.

“I started to participate in competitions overseas when I was 10 years old. I have been to many places, my life has become richer, and I have learned a lot through competitions. I am really grateful to all those who have supported and helped me.” Hanyu Yuzuru said frankly that in the future, he will continue to challenge the limit, continue to progress and grow.

At a press conference held on the 19th, Yuzuru Hanyu, who was under 28, announced that he would bid farewell to the competitive arena and would devote himself to becoming a professional figure skating performer in the future.

The full text is as follows:

To all of you who have always supported me:

Thank you very much for your support and help all the time. Because of everyone’s care, I was able to spend my competitive career well.

Since I was 10 years old, I went overseas to participate in competitive competitions. I have been to many places, my life has become richer, and I have learned a lot through competitions.

I am truly grateful to all those who have supported and helped me.

It’s not over yet, but it’s a temporary stop. Thank you again for your support.

In the future, I want to continue to challenge the limit, continue to improve and grow.

thank you all.

Thank you for your attention in the future.

Yuzuru Hanyu