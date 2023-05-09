Yverdon symbolizes the thin foundation

The Super League will soon be expanded from 10 to 12 clubs. But the increase reveals the thin foundation. Money and desire don’t always win in football. Suddenly, teams are facing promotion that weren’t expected to be in the top division.

Storming the pitch in Yverdon, with the rise in sight: the crowd celebrates goalscorer Brian Beyer after the 1-0 win against FC Lausanne-Sport. Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

Anyone who gets from Yverdon train station to the nearby football stadium walks along a canal. There are about 30 swans on Friday evening. They don’t seem to be aware of much of what’s going on down in the water. Lots of people, blocked roads, traffic jams – and in the end the police keep fan groups in check.