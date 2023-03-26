The series USK – Slovanka due to the participation of Prague women in the European League playoffs only on Sunday.

Zabiny defeated Ostrava for the seventh time in the season. Záplatová contributed twenty points to the win, Smutná had the same balance in the defeated team. The second best team of the regular season missed the semi-finals for the last time five years ago.

Hradec Králové is among the top four for the tenth time in a row. Effangová and Zeithammerová, who scored 21 points each, led him to the promotion win. In the dramatic ending, Malíková tied the score at 67:67 six seconds before the siren three, but after a timeout, Zeithammerová made the decision with a lightning drive to the basket.

The most balanced was Chomutov’s series with Slavia, which lost by three points in previous matches and this time by one. The women from Prague started quickly and led 10:2. They held the lead for the entire first half before Satoranská turned around with a three-pointer to make the score 43:42. In the third quarter, the Slavists managed to jump to seven points, but the Leopards equalized before the break. Beasley sent the match into overtime with two free throws, in which coach Dušan Medvecký’s players were 100 percent in normal time. They converted all 21 sixes.

Two minutes before the end of the fourth quarter, Rokošová, the team's top scorer at the time, fouled Slavia. Even without her, the visiting team had hope of winning. However, Clarke-Nicholas made just one free throw with 12 seconds left in overtime to make the score 76-78 and give Chomut a chance for the game-winning 3-pointer. Satoranská really took care of this after Bartoňová's assist, just as she did at the end of the first half.

“All three matches were about a bit of luck at the end, they were very difficult. We knew that it would not be easy with Slavia, and it was confirmed,” said Satoranská in a television interview. The second quarterfinal was similarly decided by Krejzová with a triple with the horn. The best scorer of the match with 18 points was the former national team captain Suchanová, who returned to basketball in the Slavia jersey during the season after a maternity break.