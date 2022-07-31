His father Adamo in Cesenatico wanted to build a hotel and call it “Internazionale”. But Giorgio Ghezzi, known as “Kamikaze”, goalkeeper of Inter and Milan, had already thought of it, who had bought a nice piece of land right in front of the beach. So, thanks to his passion for Inter, he called the pension “Ambrosiana”. And he, a graduate tourist expert, would have to keep it going. Things did not go quite like this. Once he got a bench in Serie C, the pension closed it.

In his head there has always been only the ball. He played as an ida junior full-back, then in 1970 a lung disease stopped his career. Alberto Zaccheroni was born in Meldola on 1 April 1953, but he was still small when the family moved to Cesenatico (a few kilometers away). He plays, studies and before the age of 30 he is already sitting on the bench (Cesenatico, Riccione, Baracca Lugo). That coach-eater of Zamparini wants him to Venice and he brings the lagunari to Serie B, then Bologna and Cosenza (where he gets a 9-point penalty). “It was the most difficult championship of my life”, he will say later. And yes, he has encountered difficulties. In 1998 he arrives at Milan. Berlusconi, for that year, thinks that the Scudetto will go to Lazio. Instead the Rossoneri win it and immediately the president heads the victory. “It is my merit – he says – because I told Zaccheroni where Boban had to play”. Zac (they all call him that) denies it and the breakup becomes incurable. Zac remains on the bench, but is exonerated in March 2001. “A distracted tailor – the Knight will say of him – can ruin a good fabric”. As if to say that the coach had the material to do much better. Then to Lazio which leads to Uefa and, from October 2003, to Inter. Dad Adam is not in the skin. He sees his son on the Nerazzurri bench and touches the sky with a finger. “I could have gotten there years before, but they then focused on Simoni”, he says to the Resto del Carlino. Love, however, does not last. Mancini arrives in the Nerazzurri and he goes to Turin (this is the year of the centenary of the granata). After a few defeats he is sacked and in 2006 Juve wants him. Mixed results (also due to many injuries) and in 2010 he was exonerated. And here comes the fun. He wants the national team of Japan. He leaves. “I want to leave an important legacy”. When there is no interpreter, he makes do with gestures. The big chance is the 2011 Asian Cup. Japan beat Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Korea and Australia in the final. Incredible parties and Zaccheroni is received by Emperor Akihito (very rare honor). The Rising Sun team also arrives at the World Cup in Brazil (2014). Then, other experiences in Asia until the return to Cesenatico. Here it is his son who takes over the business of his grandfather Adam. He reflects: “If Italy and Japan could be united, they would give life to the most beautiful country in the world”. Come on, Zac, dreaming costs nothing. –