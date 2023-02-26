Alberto Zaccheroni is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Maurizio Bufalini hospital Cesena. In the late afternoon, the 69-year-old coach hit his head violently on the ground. The doctors found Zaccheroni lying unconscious on the ground near an internal staircase in his home Cesenatico. At the time of the fall, his wife Franca and Lara, the companion of his son Luca, were also in his house. It is not clear whether the trauma itself made the situation critical or whether the blow to the head was the result of a previous illness. The tomographic examinations that were carried out in the evening at the Bufalini hospital trauma center painted a serious picture of the situation and for this reason Zaccheroni, who is in any case vigilant, was hospitalized in intensive care: the prognosis is in any case reserved.

