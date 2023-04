Billy Donovan, coach of the Chicago Bulls, comments on Zach LaVine’s sensational performance in the Toronto success: «Without what he did going into the third quarter and into the fourth… it would have been very, very difficult for us to win the game. His performance was extraordinary. He gave us life and gave us hope ».

“Once we got back into the game, I think a lot of guys made several key plays. But I give him credit, he had the will to do everything possible to get us back in the game.”