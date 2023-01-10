The Verona coach: “It was a complicated match, the boys took great satisfaction”

Marco Zaffaroni comments in the press conference on Verona’s victory over Cremonese.

“The boys are doing well – says the Gialloblù coach – I think they demonstrated it. It was a complicated match from a technical and nervous point of view. We had to face it in the right way, and the boys did it. We found the double advantage, managing Cremonese’s return well. It was a test as a mature team, we must continue like this, even if it is too early to say that we have acquired certain things”.

Il not conceding a goal it is a positive fact, together with the other aspects it gives confidence and self-esteem. Tonight the boys took a great satisfaction.

I Tifosi? It should be emphasized that on a Monday after the Christmas holidays, finding support of this type is a great fortune. I am convinced that the fans especially appreciate the attitude: they can forgive the technical error if they see the right attitude. They can be the extra man, today they proved it: many came and they felt a lot.

Verdi he felt a twinge in the flexor, he will have to evaluate it in the next few days. It’s a role in which we had a problem during the week with Hrustic, who had some trouble with his ankle.

Hongla It’s at a time when he’s discussing a possible transfer with the club, right now we need players who are 300 percent focused on what we’re trying to do.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

