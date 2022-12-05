Home Sports Zalewski cuts his holidays: he will be in Portugal with Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Zalewski cuts his holidays: he will be in Portugal with Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Zalewski cuts his holidays: he will be in Portugal with Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi, who has just been excluded from the World Cup in Qatar, decides to give up a few days of vacation and join his teammates in training camp

Ten days off, then back to work. In Portugal where the second preparation of a so far not very exciting season awaits him. Nicola Zalewski, fresh from elimination al World with her Polandhas decided to give up a couple of days off to be ready at the airport Algarve. It will be with him too Vina while Dybala e Rui Patricio they will join their comrades who are now back a trigory after Christmas saw that Argentina e Portugal i’m still running in Qatar.

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 16:36)

© breaking latest news

See also  The 2022 WTCR Spain Station has a wonderful battle throughout the whole process of the Great Sage and won the game for 1 season – yqqlm

You may also like

Inter, 6-1 at Gzira United: the friendly in...

Qatar World Cup: Knockout “unpopular” gradually closes traditional...

Ronaldo at Al Nassr, the team of princes...

Lady Bonucci: “Marriage crisis? After the journey, I...

Tennis, from Agassi to Williams: the 12 champions...

World Cup, Brazil, the controversy over the “steak...

Lebanon between stability and change: “Italy has invested...

Serie A, muscle injuries. But Europe is no...

The situation has not deteriorated in the past...

Live LIVE Inter-Gzira Utd: the Nerazzurri are back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy