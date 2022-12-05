The Giallorossi, who has just been excluded from the World Cup in Qatar, decides to give up a few days of vacation and join his teammates in training camp

Ten days off, then back to work. In Portugal where the second preparation of a so far not very exciting season awaits him. Nicola Zalewski, fresh from elimination al World with her Polandhas decided to give up a couple of days off to be ready at the airport Algarve. It will be with him too Vina while Dybala e Rui Patricio they will join their comrades who are now back a trigory after Christmas saw that Argentina e Portugal i’m still running in Qatar.