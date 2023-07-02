Zalgiris close to the agreement with Brady Manek

17
Zalgiris Kaunas are in advanced talks with Brady Manek, as reported by Donatas Urbonas.
The former UNC power forward stood out with a more than successful rookie season between the NBL (13.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 40% 3P with the Perth Wildcats) and BSL (15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG , 34% 3P in 13 games with Tofas).
The Lithuanian team in the role must replace the starters Polonara and Cavanaugh.
