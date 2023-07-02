Zalgiris close to the agreement with Brady Manek

Zalgiris Kaunas are in advanced talks with Brady Manek, as reported by Donatas Urbonas.

The former UNC power forward stood out with a more than successful rookie season between the NBL (13.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 40% 3P with the Perth Wildcats) and BSL (15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG , 34% 3P in 13 games with Tofas).

The Lithuanian team in the role must replace the starters Polonara and Cavanaugh.

More on @BasketNews_com about Zalgiris negotiating the contract with Brady Manek: — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) July 2, 2023

