Zalgiris close to the agreement with Brady Manek

Zalgiris Kaunas are in advanced talks with Brady Manek, as reported by Donatas Urbonas.

The former UNC power forward stood out with a more than successful rookie season between the NBL (13.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 40% 3P with the Perth Wildcats) and BSL (15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG , 34% 3P in 13 games with Tofas).

The Lithuanian team in the role must replace the starters Polonara and Cavanaugh.

