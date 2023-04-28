Home » Zalgiris reacts, but Barcelona resists and goes 2-0
Zalgiris reacts, but Barcelona resists and goes 2-0

Zalgiris reacts, but Barcelona resists and goes 2-0

After Barcelona’s solo in Game 1, in Game 2 at the Palau Blaugrana a decidedly more balanced match was staged, the final result however being the same: Jasikevicius’ team won, leading to a success from the Euroleague Final Four. The Catalans also reach -5 in the first quarter and the final +8 represents the maximum advantage during the 40 minutes.

Monster performance by Jan Vesely, 26 points on the scoresheet for Barcelona; Mirotic also shines at 22. In Zalgiris 20 by Bradzeikis, 13 by Ulanovas and 10 by Birutis. 2 points and 4 rebounds in 11′ for Achille Polonara.

