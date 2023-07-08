ZALI STEGGALL, THE AUSTRALIAN WHO KNEW TO IMPROVE BETWEEN THE SLALOM POST – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Let’s face it, when it comes to alpine skiing, over there in Australia, there really aren’t great reasons for satisfaction. Just leaf through the rolls of honor of the great international events, the Olympics and the World Cup, and we realize that among the boys only Malcolm Milne (winner of a World Cup race in Val d’Isere in 1969) was able to get on the podium, third in downhill in Val Gardena in 1970 behind Bernhard Russi and Karl Cordin.

Among the girls, for Australia to boast some metal it must almost reach the New Millennium, when the exploit succeeds in Zali Steggalla slalom skier of excellent lineage who experienced his best seasons between 1997 and 1999, even putting two medals of undoubted value around his neck.

Born in Manly on 16 April 1974, Steggall expresses her talent in technical disciplines, more the slalom than the giant for the truthmaking her debut at the 1992 Albertville Olympics, where she finished 23rd between the wide doors, to then, permanently engaged in the World Cup circuit, infiltrate the top-ten for the first time on December 17, 1995 (tenth in slalom in St .Anton) and the top-five on 26 January 1996 (fourth in Sestriere always in slalom).

And if the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics don’t bring you luck, as well as the 1996 Sierra Nevada World Championships and the 1997 Sestriere World Championships, finally on November 23, 1997, in Park City, not only does he get his first podium, but he even climbs the top stepclearly beating the Swedish Ylva Nowen and the New Zealander Claudia Riegler, or two / thirds oceanic for something never seen before and which will never be repeated afterwards.

Steggall enters the first group of merit in slalom by force, which is the only specialty that sees her perform in the World Cup, and for the following two years when she shows up at the starting gate she is punctually to be counted among the contenders for a place among the best three. How will she succeed, in the main international stage circuit, also at Mammoth Mountain, on December 3, 1998, finishing second by only 0.01 seconds behind the Swedish Anja Paerson.

To play even more as a protagonist, Steggall chooses the Olympics and the World Championships, and between Nagano 1998 and Vail 1999 she nearly scored a film library double.

At the Games in Japan, on the Mount Yakebitai di Shigakogenon February 19, the Australian slalomist finds herself battling with the German Hilde Gerg and the blue Deborah Compagnani, finishing third in the first heat, delayed by 67 cents by the Valtellinese and only 7 cents by the Teutonic. Who in the second serpentine engages the upper gear, going to take the gold medal for the trifle of 6 cents that deny the Italian champion an encore after the victory in giant which would have been historic, with Steggall, fourth time in the heats, which remains third with a deficit of 27 cents.

The following year, February 13, 1999, on International di Vail Steggall reaches the peak of her careershe who prefers streamlined paths for that extraordinary sensitivity of her feet, beating the competition with two flawless heats that allow her to keep two Scandinavians at a distance, the Swede Pernilla Wiberg who is second at 80 cents, and the Norwegian Trine Bakke who takes the bronze with a delay of 1″03.

Here ends the winning epic of the Australian Zali Steggall, now if some “kangaroo” he will be able to match that clever girl… well, show up.

