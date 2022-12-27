Home Sports Zamorano: ‘Haaland and Mbappé? There’s a better striker…”
Zamorano: ‘Haaland and Mbappé? There’s a better striker…”

by admin
The former Inter striker analyzes the World Cup and praises Messi: “It’s something great, football has rewarded him with this cup. Today he can sit next to Pele, Maradona and whoever he wants … ”.

Zamorano and the World Cup in Qatar. In an interview with Olé, the Chilean recounted his impressions: “Argentina had a difficult start, but then had an extraordinary reaction. After that first match, she started to build the unity she needed to go all the way to the end. In the atmosphere one felt that it was a real team, where everyone was fighting for one goal. Scaloni found players who weren’t mentioned in the newspapers. I mention one above all, Julian Alvarez”.

Complete

And he explains. “He is the most complete striker there is. He does everything right: he’s good on the flanks, he’s the first defender, good with his head, shoots with his right and left, has talent and physical power in the short and long, he proved it in the goal scored against Croatia. Haaland doesn’t do well on the flanks, Mbappé we’ve already seen that from 9 he doesn’t generate much participation in the game … Julián instead does all of this. And then he has an immense heart that makes him even more complete ”.

Messi

Zamorano also talks about Messi. “There are no more adjectives for Leo. He represents the love for football, he represents all of us on the pitch and makes us feel emotions at all times. It’s something great and I think football has rewarded him with this World Cup, absolutely deserved. Messi has been the best player in the world for the past 15 years, which is not easy. Today he can sit next to Pele, Maradona and whoever he wants … ”.

