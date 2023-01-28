In Padua he won his first promotion as a manager (in B in 2018), while in Pordenone he took his first steps in this role (in 2015). Giorgio Zamuner, current director of Trento with coach Tedino on the bench, will closely follow tomorrow’s match at the Euganeo. And not just because the two teams are rivals in the league.

He is very close to the two clubs and, in particular, he recognizes that thanks to the intuition of Mauro Lovisa he was able to begin his career as a director after his career as an agent. He reciprocated the trust, laying the foundations for Pordenone capable of hitting Serie B.

«What will be the match in Padua? Open to any result – Zamuner gets to the heart right away -. The green lizards are a strong team, the favorites for the final victory together with Vicenza. Padova, for its part, is doing well, playing at home and still aiming to move up the standings (it’s tenth now, ndr). Anything can happen.” For Mimmo Di Carlo’s group it is the first real level test after facing Triestina, Juventus Next Gen, Virtus Verona and Sangiuliano in the second round.

The current strength of the leaders of group A of Lega Pro will be understood at the Euganeo. «However – acknowledges Zamuner – in this tournament I don’t see matches for granted, not even when the first ones face the last ones. Certainly Pordenone must be aware of the fact that, from the match in Padua, they can get the right boost to stay ahead of everyone».

In terms of promotion, the market can play a decisive role. «The neroverdi, wanting to strengthen the team, means that they don’t want to take risks – underlines the Trento sporting director -. Gucher, should he arrive, brings quality and quantity. He is also strong in Serie B… ». A graft that may resemble what Zamuner made in 2016 to De Marchi with Berrettoni, who like the Austrian in Pisa was out of the squad in Ascoli among the cadets.

«Yes, he raised the technical rate and we reached the Lega Pro playoff semifinals – he concludes -. Pordenone has been a training ground for me. I will always be grateful to the president and I always carry the warmth of the Bottecchia audience with me».