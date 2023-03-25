Home Sports Zandron falls back to last place in World Championship Freestyle
Sports

Zandron falls back to last place in World Championship Freestyle

Zandron falls back to last place in World Championship Freestyle

Maurizio Zandron suffered a slight setback in the freestyle at the World Championships in Saitama in Japan. The only Austrian in the field lost a place after rank 23 in the short program in the freestyle of the top 24 on Saturday and was the last of the field of participants in the ranking. The 30-year-old scored 123.95 points on Saturday and finished the World Cup with a total of 194.31 points.

The gold was secured by the Japanese local hero and defending champion Shoma Uno with 196.51 and a total of 301.14 ahead of the South Korean Cha Jun Hwan (296.03) and the American Ilia Malinin (288.44).

In ice dancing, Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA/226.01) prevailed ahead of Charlene Guignard/Marco Fabbri (ITA/219.85) and Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN/217.88).

