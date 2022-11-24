THE CHARACTER

Robbio’s fortunes are hand in glove with the excellent quality of Simone Zanellati. The 31-year-old striker from Vigevano is proving to be the top man in the team coached by Devis Barbin, who has so far collected 14 points in the first 12 days of promotion. Zanellati, protagonist with 7 goals, three of which scored in the last two rounds, against Bressana and Casteggio, is aware of his role as first violin in the team: «It’s nice to be a point of reference for my teammates. Even the coach always pushes me to give more. I feel so much confidence ».

In recent years, Zanellati has established himself as one of the best talents in Pavia football. In the various stages of his career, he has always illuminated the scene with his class, which is not expressed only with goals, but through decisive plays in the service of his teammates: “Let’s say I’m half happy with what I’ve done this season – declares Zanellati »–. The seven goals are a good tally, but as a team we can stay higher. There’s still a long way to go, and I remain convinced that Robbio can finish in the top four. We have to eliminate certain blackouts, which sometimes cost us dearly, as happened in Bressana when we won 2-0 and let ourselves be caught up on 2-2, with double numerical superiority». Coming out of the soccer field, there is some happy news which brightens the life of the attacker del Robbio. In fact, Zanellati is close to becoming a dad for the first time, an event that fills him with joy: «The birth of my first daughter will be something wonderful and exciting. In February, Mina will arrive».

The decision to return to Robbio, matured in the last days of the summer market, was dictated precisely by family needs, and by the imminent paternity, after the preparation carried out with the Oltrepo in Eccellenza: «I do not deny that I was sorry not to be able to compete in a superior category, and in an environment in which I was very comfortable. Then I played with my great friend Grasso, with whom I talk every day. I’m happy with what he’s doing, and I really think he deserves the jump in category. Returning to my choice, I put before everything the fact of wanting to be close to my partner Deborah, during the pregnancy, then here in Robbio I feel pampered by everyone ».ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI