Empoli tore the draw from Fiorentina after a challenge of great suffering interpreted with courage and determination.

Empoli breaks the draw from Fiorentina. Final of great suffering for the hosts who play the 10 ‘recovery practically in double numerical inferiority after the expulsion of Luperto (never lucky when he plays against Viola) and Cambiaghi’s injury resists and takes home a well-deserved point . Paolo Zanetti as satisfied as he is angry, analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

Empoli raised the barricades but played organized, courageous and determined football. In a word: as a team. The derby, balanced until it was played eleven against eleven, had first done very badly and then became an Everest. Scaled. First point in the championship well deserved. “A very intense final, I went out because I was sent off after having passed the technical area. I was on the pitch with the team suffering. . I’m sure the goals will come. This match is very important, we conceded little, we were “bad” looking for the point. This is proof that motivation matters a lot. “

Net of the result, the match against Fiorentina leaves an Empoli legacy that gains confidence, self-esteem and more than some certainty in view of the continuation of the championship. Perhaps the best way to start over. “We moved the ranking, every match is synonymous with growth. Even at the first game I saw several positive aspects but we were not rewarded by the result. Now we continue to work to form the group. In this sense I continue to consider Bajrami one of us. I am worried about the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing because Empoli has always shown that it is a club capable of operating “.

