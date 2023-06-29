Zanetti: Gua Shuai, Anshuai Spalletti is the best coach, the top three Messi should win the Ballon d’Or – yqqlm

Original title: Zanetti: Gua Shuai, Anshuai Spalletti is the best coach, the top three Messi should win the Ballon d’Or

Live it, June 29th Inter Milan Vice President Zanetti was interviewed, talked about the top three best coaches last season, and said that Messi should win this year’s Golden Globe Award.

Zanetti first said: “The top three best coaches of the past season? First Guardiola won the treble, although Inzaghi led Inter Milan to perform well in the Champions League final. Then Ancelotti, he Very heady, very calm and built a very productive team. The third is Spalletti because of what he did at Napoli.”

The current transfer market is very active, and those players who were once regarded as the team’s new banner may also leave the team. Zanetti said: “The fans who love football have found the most authentic sense of belonging in us. Now that times have changed, maybe this is not a bad thing or a good thing, but something we have to adapt to. The current transfer market and the past It’s very different and we’ve seen a lot of good young people decide to leave to have a better future.”

Saudi football has introduced a lot of stars this summer. For this, Zanetti believes: “With the joining of Ronaldo, a domino effect has occurred. Saudi football has begun to spend a lot of money, not only focusing on Serie A players, but also targeting Premier League and La Liga players. They want to bring in players who will help the game grow. I don’t know if Saudi football will be able to compete with European football, but obviously there is a big difference in terms of economics and it is very difficult to compete with that reality at the moment.”

Zanetti went on: “The Ballon d’Or of the year? I think Messi deserves it. Because he managed to fulfill his dream of winning the World Cup as a protagonist, which is, in my opinion, the best in recent years. once.”

Finally, Zanetti talked about the high-tech methods used in football games, “We can do more work on the application of high technology, and we still have a lot to learn. But I think that in the U21 European Youth Championship It is crucial to use high technology to assist law enforcement in such an important event.” In the first round of this summer’s European Youth Championship group stage, due to the lack of VAR and goal line technology, Italy suffered a goal line injustice and lost the game, but Italy failed in the end. The European Youth Championship group qualifying.

