The head goes to the penalty awarded to Napoli for the foul on Osimhen. “The players gave everything against an extraordinary team, even in numerical inferiority we were on the piece – Empoli coach Paolo Zanetti told Dazn -. This is a great sign of growth. We set up the game to close the internal spaces to them by forcing them to go outside. The rigor? I prefer not to talk, it was a rigino. The contact didn’t seem obvious enough to cause a penalty. The referee has seen this and it cannot be changed ”.