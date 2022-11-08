Home Sports Zanetti: “The penalty against Napoli? I prefer not to talk, it was a rigorino”
Zanetti: "The penalty against Napoli? I prefer not to talk, it was a rigorino"

Zanetti: “The penalty against Napoli? I prefer not to talk, it was a rigorino”

The Empoli coach on the foul on Osimhen immediately evaluated by a penalty by the referee Pairetto: “He saw it like this and you can’t change it”

The head goes to the penalty awarded to Napoli for the foul on Osimhen. “The players gave everything against an extraordinary team, even in numerical inferiority we were on the piece – Empoli coach Paolo Zanetti told Dazn -. This is a great sign of growth. We set up the game to close the internal spaces to them by forcing them to go outside. The rigor? I prefer not to talk, it was a rigino. The contact didn’t seem obvious enough to cause a penalty. The referee has seen this and it cannot be changed ”.

Zanetti continues: “We have set up the game to close the spaces in the center. And so we had wrapped them up, up to the penalty and expulsion. I can’t really say anything to my players other than thank them. Bajrami is a flexible player who can act in spaces and in depth and therefore I deployed him together with Baldanzi on the frontline. I also preferred a relay race between Satriano and Lammers given Destro’s injury ”.

November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 9:30 pm)

