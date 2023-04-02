Original Title: Zang Yize: You must be more determined at the end of the game and will definitely surpass the top international players

On the afternoon of April 2, Beijing time, the 2023 National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships ended at the Beijing Capital Gymnasium. In the quite eye-catching women’s 1000m race, Zang Yize, who represented the Heilongjiang Provincial Ice Training Center, won the championship with a time of 1:31.419. Her two teammates Xu Aili and Hao Weiying won the second and third respectively.

“Short track speed skating is a sport where anything can happen. Don’t give up until the last moment. This is also the charm of this sport,” Zang Yize said frankly when talking about the confrontation with Xu Aili at the end of the game after the game. What I think of is not to collide with my opponent, so that I have room to speed up. “There will be opportunities in the last lap, or even the last half lap,” said the 23-year-old girl from Heilongjiang.

Zang Yize pointed out during the rematch that everyone had their eyes on the finish line in the last lap, so it was also the most determined time. “One group in the semi-finals overtime, which is also something we did not expect. But since we have entered the finals, especially When you are in a good position, you need to seize the opportunity. It should be said that athletes in the 1,000-meter competition have to be more active in skating, so my position is relatively forward,” Zang Yize revealed.

Zang Yize won the women’s 1000m and 1500m individual events in this year’s competition. She emphasized that this is a good thing for herself, but it is also a kind of experience. “There must be no pride in this position. You must maintain your state.” Go on, strengthen your own ability, and improve your speed,” Zang Yize said frankly that there is still a gap between him and the top international players, and his goal is “to catch up with them and surpass them, because there are still three years to go.”

According to Zang Yize, the style of the team has also changed after changing the coaching team. Although he joined the team at a later stage and only trained with the team for two months, his speed has improved rapidly. "I am very confident. , we will catch up with them and even surpass them in the next year, because we did not have a big gap in the World Championships," Zang Yize said finally.





