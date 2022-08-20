In 41 days Nicolò went from jumping the friendlies to being back at the center of the Giallorossi project. Here’s what made him change his mind in his long summer, between Mourinho’s speeches and the role of his son Tommaso
It had started with a back pain that was never officially confirmed (indeed …) that had made him miss the first friendly match of the season against Trastevere. He is ending, unless surprises that would be sensational, with a player found and never so inserted within the group.