ROMA — Players attacked, chased, insulted, threatened. In some cases even physically reached by violence. AND happened recently a Nicolo Zanioloforced to flee after an attack by some Roma fans who wanted to punish him for his refusal to play again for the Roma. It even happened to the president of the Football Federation Gabriel Gravina and his partner to end up the object of insults and threats, after the conviction of Juventus to 15 penalty points. Like every year, the Italian Footballers’ Association has collected the many similar cases by analyzing the phenomenon in the traditional report “Footballers under fire”.

Ultra under the house, threats and insults: Zaniolo leaves Rome

Zaniolo and beyond: “Unacceptable phenomenon”

“The Zaniolo case is the tip of an iceberg made up of unacceptable episodes that too often involve footballers, their private lives and their families,” said the AIC president. Umberto Calcagno. “Sports results or market issues are part of our profession and cannot be the excuse for intimidation, violence and threats that are no longer tolerable”. The complete document will be presented at the State Police Sports Center on 14 February: the presence of Gravina and the Minister for Sport has been announced Andrea Abodiin addition to the president of the Observatory on sporting events, Paolo Cortis.

Zaniolo, the removed locker and the crossroads: apologies or grandstand

Aggression and racism are on the rise

However, one fact clearly emerges in this edition: the number of episodes of aggression and threats against players and managers is on the rise. And racism is still among the main causes of the episodes analysed. But the modalities change, perhaps for the worse: “the reopening of the stadiums – reads the note published by the Aic – at the end of the limitations imposed by the pandemic, has affected the type and quantity of episodes, causing a decrease, compared to previous seasons, the incidence of attacks via social media which also remain very present”.

Zaniolo from sunrise to sunset, with Mourinho in the role of stepfather

