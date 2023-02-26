From the joy of winning the Conference League to one of the most debated farewells in recent years. The story ended badly between the Roma and his former champion, Nicolo Zaniolowho fled during the last days of the market to Galatasaray. But the soap opera hasn’t ended yet: the mother of the national team striker, Frances Costa, he wanted to tell how things went. From the point of view of the Zaniolo family. “Not only was Nicolò not offered the promised contract renewal, but in the last few weeks he realized he was no longer part of the project, it was abandoned. Then Roma told him they wanted to sell him in June and he agreed felt put in a corner, the light went out”.

“Rome, Zaniolo is not a traitor”

In the interview given to Sports Courier Zaniolo’s mother also wanted to clarify some controversial points that divided the Giallorossi square. “They said he refused to play, that he’s a traitor. They took him for crazy without telling about when he played with infiltrations for a broken shoulder. It was really bad – explains Costa – when he wasn’t called up for Fiorentina he was weak, trembling.” The decision of don’t take the field in January “in agreement with the coach” and the gratitude for the Roma supporters will remain forever, even if “it’s not their fault, they believed what they were told”.

Zaniolo, the salary would have been reduced for Milan

Costa also talks about the interweaving of the market with Bournemouth, who first looked for the player and then I dumped him after the first refusal, preferring Traoré from Sassuolo. “It’s not true that they offered Nicolò five million a year. To go to the Milan o al Tottenham his salary would have been reduced, at most he would have asked for the same money he got in Rome when he left.” Galatasaray finally arrived. “The choice was immediate, they immediately made us feel trust. They wanted to close and they did. We hit it off quickly.”