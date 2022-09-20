Home Sports Zaniolo in the national team: that’s why Mancini doesn’t call him
Zaniolo in the national team: that’s why Mancini doesn’t call him

by admin
The coach threw him by surprise 4 years ago, now he hasn’t called him. Between defections, misunderstandings, declarations and a bit of coldness, what happened between Italy and one of his brightest talents. Who wants to take back the blue

Andrea Elefante-Chiara Zucchelli

We had loved each other so much. And we will, in all likelihood, love each other again. Because this seems the fate written between Roberto Mancini, the national team and Nicolò Zaniolo. The Roma striker, four years ago, did not even make his debut in the Giallorossi when the then coach called him in blue amidst amazement and general skepticism. But one (Mancini) knew perfectly well that the other (Zaniolo) had the qualities, physical and technical, to emerge.

