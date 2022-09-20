We had loved each other so much. And we will, in all likelihood, love each other again. Because this seems the fate written between Roberto Mancini, the national team and Nicolò Zaniolo. The Roma striker, four years ago, did not even make his debut in the Giallorossi when the then coach called him in blue amidst amazement and general skepticism. But one (Mancini) knew perfectly well that the other (Zaniolo) had the qualities, physical and technical, to emerge.