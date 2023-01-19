The possible sale already in January shakes the Giallorossi world. And Nicolò’s post fuels the divorce thesis

Only a few days ago, talking about a farewell from Nicolò Zaniolo in January seemed pure fantasy football. Instead – within a week – a sale of the Giallorossi number 22 during the winter session has become anything but improbable.

The player and his entourage, who to renew with Roma are asking for a top player engagement (4.5 million plus bonuses), have not yet been summoned by Tiago Pinto to discuss the new contract and – at this point – are evaluating a future away from the capital. A future that could suddenly turn into the present. On the attacker’s trail there are above all Tottenham, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund: destinations – especially those in London – that are appreciated by the player. To complicate a possible operation, however, there is both the time factor and the requests of Friedkin’s club: in fact, to let Zaniolo leave, they are asking Trigoria for at least 35 million euros.

reactions — The news of Zaniolo’s possible departure, which had already shaken the square during the summer, sparked reactions from Roma supporters on the radio and social networks. The performance of the class of ’99 since the beginning of the season seems to have convinced many to get off Nicolò’s bandwagon: “This summer I was against his sale, but now, given the performance, I’m absolutely in favour. It would be good for us and for him” writes a user on Twitter. A concept shared by dozens of other fans: “Excuse me but Zaniolo for 30mln + 2 bonus wouldn’t you sell him? Me all my life, the longer you wait, the more his value drops”. Someone else, on the other hand, only wishes that the possible sale of the attacker does not turn into yet another serial series: “The sale is fine, but that it is quick and does not become a soap opera. Do as you like, as long as you hurry up”. A concern shared by many: “I fear a sale to Strootman. Last days of the transfer market, Rome unprepared for the substitute and, thus, no reinforcements”. See also Roma-Atalanta, Zaniolo asks for the penalty, Chiffi ignores him. Mou loses his head and is expelled

But there are also many comments from those who would like to see the hero of Tirana – his goal in the final allowed Roma to raise the Conference League – continue his journey at the court of José Mourinho: “The sale of Zaniolo is an emeritus ca… How could he be sold in a transfer market that closes in 10 days? Who would Roma replace him with?” And again: “Aren’t you ashamed of what you are saying? You have become like the others. But what has this boy done to you? He has always given everything”.

Encrypted messages — It was the person concerned who inflamed the situation even more. In fact, during the night, Zaniolo published an excerpt from an old interview released by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram: “Everything has a solution, except death – the words of the Portuguese – everything else has a solution, life is beautiful. There are things that are unfair, not just in football. What can you do about it? You don’t have to live like this. Do they hurt you? Of course there are things that hurt…”. An “encrypted” message, which inevitably feeds the rumors about a possible separation in sight between him and Roma.

