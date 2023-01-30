After the one that appeared at the Colosseum, here’s another one where the yellow and red team trains: it’s signed ‘ROMA’, one of the main groups in the Curva Sud

The anger of the Giallorossi fans towards Nicoló Zaniolo does not subside. After the banner posted in front of the Colosseum – in which the attacker was epithetized as “Traitor – and the writings addressed to the player’s mother made in front of the Roma technical center, a new message appeared tonight in Trigoria addressed to the number 22. “Go from Trigoria men of little account, cowards and profiteers… Unconditional support only for those who respect our colors!” is the text of the banner signed ‘ROMA’, one of the main groups of the Curva Sud. A new episode that contributes to making the tones of the dispute increasingly bitter, which exploded in the capital after the player’s request to be sold in January.

Jab Mou — Mourinho’s new statements have also made the climate around Zaniolo even hotter. After the defeat suffered against Napoli, the Special One launched a new jab at his player: “I want people like that though, who want to play for Roma and who are available. When you don’t feel good in the family you have to go away and find a solution. Family is made up of people you want to be with.”

Mother’s heart — Instead, Francesca Costa stood up in defense of Zaniolo. In fact, the player’s mother, after the writings that appeared in front of the Trigoria technical center, condemned her gesture by pointing her finger at Roma. “Having originated all this hatred seems a little excessive to me” wrote the mother of number 22 in a story published on Instagram. The content was then deleted and modified with the message “post mute”. See also State of agitation general practitioners, unsustainable burdens - Last Hour

January 30 – 09:10

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

