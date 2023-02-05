Home Sports Zaniolo-Rome, all the stages of the story
Sports

Zaniolo-Rome, all the stages of the story

by admin
Zaniolo-Rome, all the stages of the story

He had signed the victory in the Conference League final in May 2022, everything changes in the current season: from the boos with Genoa to the request not to play with Spezia. The words of Mourinho and those of Tiago Pinto, Milan and the no to Bournemouth, the failed attempt by Leeds, the threats and the decision to leave the city to find some peace of mind. Until the decision to leave him out of the club’s technical project and the polls from Turkey

See also  The national football selection team will return to China tonight and will prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games as a whole team_Isolation_On_Team

You may also like

Udinese-Verona 1-1: video, goals and highlights

Frecciarossa Final Eight, in Turin from 15 to...

Ukraine Russia, latest war news, live | Zelensky:...

Club World Cup: Al Hilal and Al Ahly...

Davis Cup: Dan Evans selected to play doubles...

Inter-Milan, the probable formations of the derby, the...

LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving can help...

The champion Pachuca, more leader after defeating León

Internal tensions in Lille between Fonseca and Létang

Formula 1: Widespread concern after Mohammed Ben Sulayem...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy